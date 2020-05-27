This Weekend, Learn to Cook with Chef Ranveer Brar While Helping Hundreds in Need

Not just Ranveer Brar, food experts Shruti Sethi & Laura Khanna will also be there to teach you how to turn everyday kitchen ingredients into healthy gourmet meals!

Has the COVID-19 lockdown brought out the Masterchef within you, that was, until now, buried under layers of work, instant noodles and chai?

Well, how about you take it up a notch and learn from the best about cooking, fermentation and vegan food? But that’s not all. Your registration for this 2.5-hour online class will also help daily wage earners, migrant labourers and frontline workers in this difficult time.

What you can expect from this cooking workshop:

Ranveer Brar, A MasterChef who takes you back to the basics

A MasterChef India judge, a celebrity chef and a famous restaurateur, Ranveer Brar has a huge fan following in India. This weekend, he will show you how to make healthy, restaurant-worthy dishes right at your home using basic ingredients. No need to splurge on spices, exotic ingredients and sauces for a gourmet dish. Ranveer believes that once you get the basics right, you can create masterpieces right inside your kitchen every single day.

Shruti Sethi’s Vegan Cooking Journey

What do Virat Kohli, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic have in common apart from their prowess in respective sports? They all follow a vegan diet (Kohli follows about 90 per cent vegan diet but no meat) and swear by it. In fact, Kohli claims he has “never felt better in my life.”

You have admired them so far, and now, you can follow their dietary practices too. Shruti Sethi, who turned vegan in 2016 will show you how to make plant-based milk, curd and a desert easily. She will guide you through the nutritional value of plant-based food, how it helped her battle cancer and how a vegan diet can improve your immune system.

Laura Khanna Shows the Beauty of Fermentation

If the summer heat is getting to you, cool down with these fermented foods and beverages. Laura Khanna, who is based in Panchgani, runs a permaculture farm and has worked in the food industry for about 12 years now.

She knows her way around fermentation, baking and natural living, and this weekend, she will show you how you can ferment vegetables and make delicious sauerkraut and kimchi from them. In addition, she will guide you in the preparation of natural sodas, yoghurt, and ginger beer to beat the heat.

How will a cooking workshop help people?

All the proceedings of this online workshop will go towards The Better India’s “Better Together” initiative for COVID-19 relief, where we have partnered with IAS and IRS officers from around the country to raise funds for frontline workers, migrant labourers and daily wage earners.

So far, we have raised over Rs 35 lakh, and the final target is Rs 8,300,000.

The workshop is a win-win. You get to up your culinary skills, and someone in need sleeps peacefully thanks to your contribution. To know more about the campaign, click here.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

