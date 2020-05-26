Students, Anxious About Exams? Here Are 30 Helplines for All Your Questions

With The Positive Collective, The Better India’s COVID-19 coverage is available to regional language publications for free. Write to editorial@thebetterindia.com for more details.
An Alert for All Students!
If study-related stress is affecting your daily life, and you are feeling anxious about the news of exams being postponed or delay in dates of results due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these student helplines can help. You don’t have to face these challenging times alone. Get things off your chest and let people trained in dealing with anxiety help you out.
Talk about mental health, clear exam doubts and access free books and study material, this list of helplines for Indian students will help ease the stress of exams.
Exam Related Helplines
CBSE – 1800-11-8004
ICSE – (011) 26413820, 26411706, 30820091/94
JEE and NTA – 0120-6895200 (Operational between 09:30 AM to 6:00 PM during working days)
IGNOU – 011-295327411
UGC – 011-23236374, e-mail: covid19help.ugc@gmail.com (Click here to read about other helplines and services by UGC)
NATA – +91 9319275557, +91 7303487773 (Time: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM)
Helplines to Tackle Anxiety
- Mumbai University: 9619034634/ 9373700797
- Madras University
– Dr S Karunanidhi, Professor and Head, Department of Psychology can be reached at mobile: 9914318543
e-mail: profkarunanidhi@gmail.com;
– Dr S Thenmozhi, Professor and Head-in-Charge, Department of Counselling Psychology can be reached at 9444010099, e-mail: sthenmohi@yahoo.com
- Jamia Millia Islamia: The university has started email and telephonic helplines for “Emotional/Psychosocial Support. Click here for details.
- University of Calcutta: Click here to access the helpline numbers.
- Savitribai Phule Pune University: Contact: 25693295
email: healthcentre@unipune.ac.in/dudhgaonkar@gmail.com
- Odisha University: The university has launched its student counselling helpline – Bharosa. Contact: 08046801010
- Fortis national helpline for students: 8376804102
- Aasra: 9820466726
- Vandrevala: 18602662345 18002333330
- Connecting: 9922001122, email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com, access their website here
- Jeevan Aastha: 1800 233 3330
- Sneha Foundation India: 044-2464 0050/Access their Facebook Page here, email: help@snehaindia.org
- Roshni: 04066202000
- BMC MPower: 1800-120-820050
- COOJ helpline: 0832-2252525
- Mansamvad: 9818151707
- Banyan Academy: 9677245567/ 9445842050
- National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS): 080 46110007
- Poddar Foundation and Rotary Club of Bombay: 1800-121-0980
Free Resource Material for Students
Many initiatives are helping students find answers to their course-related questions and also provide free course material too. Here is a list of a few.
First Question – Click here to get your queries related to science and nature answered.
National Digital Library – The website is a one-stop repository of quality educational resources for free.
SWAYAM Online courses – Take courses across a variety of fields, free of cost here
NCERT Text Books (Class 1 to Class 12) – Download NCERT books for free here
e-ShodhSindhu – Access to e-resources to colleges and universities. For more details click here
So if you are a student, or know someone who would benefit from these resources, feel free to share.
