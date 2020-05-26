Students, Anxious About Exams? Here Are 30 Helplines for All Your Questions

Academic query or just want to talk to someone to help through a difficult phase? Here are some helplines that might help.

An Alert for All Students!

If study-related stress is affecting your daily life, and you are feeling anxious about the news of exams being postponed or delay in dates of results due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these student helplines can help. You don’t have to face these challenging times alone. Get things off your chest and let people trained in dealing with anxiety help you out.

Talk about mental health, clear exam doubts and access free books and study material, this list of helplines for Indian students will help ease the stress of exams.

Exam Related Helplines

CBSE – 1800-11-8004

ICSE – (011) 26413820, 26411706, 30820091/94

JEE and NTA – 0120-6895200 (Operational between 09:30 AM to 6:00 PM during working days)

IGNOU – 011-295327411

UGC – 011-23236374, e-mail: covid19help.ugc@gmail.com (Click here to read about other helplines and services by UGC)

NATA – +91 9319275557, +91 7303487773 (Time: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM)

Helplines to Tackle Anxiety

Mumbai University : 9619034634/ 9373700797

: 9619034634/ 9373700797 Madras University

– Dr S Karunanidhi, Professor and Head, Department of Psychology can be reached at mobile: 9914318543

e-mail: profkarunanidhi@gmail.com;

– Dr S Thenmozhi, Professor and Head-in-Charge, Department of Counselling Psychology can be reached at 9444010099, e-mail: sthenmohi@yahoo.com

– Dr S Karunanidhi, Professor and Head, Department of Psychology can be reached at mobile: 9914318543 e-mail: profkarunanidhi@gmail.com; – Dr S Thenmozhi, Professor and Head-in-Charge, Department of Counselling Psychology can be reached at 9444010099, e-mail: sthenmohi@yahoo.com Jamia Millia Islamia : The university has started email and telephonic helplines for “Emotional/Psychosocial Support. Click here for details.

: The university has started email and telephonic helplines for “Emotional/Psychosocial Support. Click here for details. University of Calcutta : Click here to access the helpline numbers.

: Click here to access the helpline numbers. Savitribai Phule Pune University : Contact: 25693295

email: healthcentre@unipune.ac.in/dudhgaonkar@gmail.com

: Contact: 25693295 email: healthcentre@unipune.ac.in/dudhgaonkar@gmail.com Odisha University : The university has launched its student counselling helpline – Bharosa. Contact: 08046801010

: The university has launched its student counselling helpline – Bharosa. Contact: 08046801010 Fortis national helpline for students : 8376804102

: 8376804102 Aasra : 9820466726

: 9820466726 Vandrevala : 18602662345 18002333330

: 18602662345 18002333330 Connecting : 9922001122, email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com, access their website here

: 9922001122, email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com, access their website here Jeevan Aastha : 1800 233 3330

: 1800 233 3330 Sneha Foundation India : 044-2464 0050/Access their Facebook Page here, email: help@snehaindia.org

: 044-2464 0050/Access their Facebook Page here, email: help@snehaindia.org Roshni : 04066202000

: 04066202000 BMC MPower : 1800-120-820050

: 1800-120-820050 COOJ helpline : 0832-2252525

: 0832-2252525 Mansamvad : 9818151707

: 9818151707 Banyan Academy : 9677245567/ 9445842050

: 9677245567/ 9445842050 National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) : 080 46110007

: 080 46110007 Poddar Foundation and Rotary Club of Bombay: 1800-121-0980

Free Resource Material for Students

Many initiatives are helping students find answers to their course-related questions and also provide free course material too. Here is a list of a few.

First Question – Click here to get your queries related to science and nature answered.

National Digital Library – The website is a one-stop repository of quality educational resources for free.

SWAYAM Online courses – Take courses across a variety of fields, free of cost here

NCERT Text Books (Class 1 to Class 12) – Download NCERT books for free here

e-ShodhSindhu – Access to e-resources to colleges and universities. For more details click here

So if you are a student, or know someone who would benefit from these resources, feel free to share.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

