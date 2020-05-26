Want to Study Engineering & Arts at The Same Time? Now You Can!

Earlier, one could only pursue a diploma or certificate at the same time as a degree. Now, a student can pursue two different degrees simultaneously. Here are the details.

A recent proposal approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) will allow students to pursue two degree courses simultaneously at college and university levels.

In such a programme, one of the courses will be a regular degree course while the other one should be pursued through online distance learning (ODL).

Expanding the Career Spectrum of Students

Based on public feedback, the proposal was explored by a UGC committee chaired by UGC Vice-Chairman Dr Bhushan Patwardhan. The committee was formed in 2019 with the primary purpose of introducing dual-course programmes for students in India with an aim to broaden their career prospects.

As per the present proposal, a student can pursue both degrees in different disciplines. The courses can be availed from two different institutions or the same institution given that the institution offers both regular and distance modes of learning.

The committee has mandated minimum attendance criteria for the regular degree, as per the institution’s rules, while the same has not been specified yet for the distance learning degree.

More Details to be Released Soon

UGC is yet to release the official notification of the proposal, but UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has already made the announcement. “The proposal was approved in the recent commission meeting for simultaneous dual degrees for students in India, allowing students to complete courses in the same or different streams at the same time. One of the two degrees, however, has to be through regular mode and the other has to be through online distance learning,” Jain said in an interview with PTI.

A similar committee was set up way back in 2012 to consider the idea of dual-degree courses however the concept did not materialise at the time due to certain constraints.

More details about the present proposal will be released soon.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

