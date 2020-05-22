Attempting JEE or NEET? New Govt App Take Mock Tests, Analyse Your Results

Originally scheduled for April & May, the JEE Main will now be conducted from 18 to 23 July and the NEET 2020 exam will be held on 26 July.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new mobile app – National Test Abhyas – which offers free mock tests for aspirants of JEE and NEET examinations. The launch of the app was announced on 19 May on Twitter by Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Attention JEE (Main) and NEET aspirants! Curious to know about the ‘NATIONAL TEST ABHYAAS’ mobile application?

Take a look at the video below to know the features of the app that will help you prepare for your competitive exams efficiently.@DG_NTA @PIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/BOHI5wKgmX — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

“The Daily Test combines relevant academic content with an artificial intelligence-driven personalised adaptive learning platform to help you score to your potential” – reads the description of the app. The app can be availed on Google Play Store and will soon be available on iOS as well.

It offers three-hour-long (180 minutes) mock tests for both JEE Main and NEET. Each mock test comprises 75 questions based on the full syllabus as designed by the NTA. Registered candidates can download each test within a stipulated time and attempt the same only on one device.

How to Attempt the Mock Tests:



Download National Test Abhyas app by NTAeGov Mobile Apps from Google Play Store

Register with your name and other credentials

Select your stream of relevance – JEE Main or NEET

A page will open, showing all the available tests.

Click on the ‘download’ icon beside the first test.

Confirm usage of one particular device

Read the instructions, Do’s & Don’ts before starting

Click on ‘I AM READY TO BEGIN’ option

Switch off WiFi and internet connection and put your phone on Airplane mode

Attempt the test.

After answering a question, make sure to click ‘Save and Next’ before proceeding to the next question. You can also mark an answered question as ‘Review Later’ for coming back to it again later.

Click the > arrow to proceed to the next question without attempting one.

Attempt all the three papers

Submit your test after a thorough revision

After reconnecting to your internet, you will immediately get a detailed report of your score and rank.

Solutions and conceptual analysis of your answers will also be provided.

Postponed JEE Main & NEET will Now be Held in July

The NTA launched the app after the HRD Minister received several requests from JEE and NEET aspirants across the country for a preparational aid. This year’s aspirants found themselves in a tight spot after the JEE Main and NEET examinations got postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Initially scheduled for April and May, now the JEE Main will be conducted from 18 to 23 July, and the NEET 2020 exam will be held on 26 July. Keeping in mind the additional stress in the minds of the aspirants, the NTA designed the app to help students assess their preparation.

Also, the NTA recently issued a notice stating that the application for JEE Main has been reopened for a short while, especially for the students whose plans to join foreign universities got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

