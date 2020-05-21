COVID-19 Cancelled Plans to Study Abroad? How To Re-Apply For JEE (Main) 2020

The application portal will be open for limited time only. Here are all details on how you can apply.

Promotion

With The Positive Collective, The Better India’s COVID-19 coverage is available to regional language publications for free. Write to editorial@thebetterindia.com for more details.

Were you planning to go abroad for undergraduate studies this year but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 crisis? Then you have another shot at the JEE 2020 (Main) this year!

The HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a Tweet on Tuesday said that students have one more (and last) chance to enrol for the upcoming JEE Mains 2020 examination.

📢Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India. I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020.

Hurry! Forms available till 24th May. pic.twitter.com/hSwXQ9GBjX — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

The application portal will be open till 24 May and will accept form submissions till 5 PM that day. The registration fee payment deadline is 11:50 PM, the same day. Along with the candidates who could not go abroad, the aspirants who failed to submit their application in the previous registration window are also eligible to apply. Qualified candidates in JEE (Main) 2020 will be eligible to seek admission in undergraduate engineering as well as architecture courses in Indian colleges including elite institutions like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Date, Time, Fee & Other Details



JEE (Main) 2020 which was originally scheduled to be conducted in April will now be held between 18 to 23 July. The time slot of the examination will vary for candidates, depending upon their allotted centres and seats.

The admission criteria will be according to the rank and score secured by the candidate.

Candidates qualifying in the JEE (Main) will be eligible to appear for the JEE (Advanced) 2020 which is the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.

The standard application fee for male candidates in General category is Rs 650, while it is Rs 325 for female candidates.

The fee is Rs 325 for applicants in the reserved categories like SC, ST, PwD and transgender.

The candidates willing to appear for both Paper 1 (BE/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch.) or Paper 3 (Planning) will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1300. For females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 650.

Steps to Apply

The application form can be accessed at the JEE (Main) official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Click on the application form button available on the homepage

Choose the option relevant for your application. Register anew if you have not applied before

Verify the registration and avail the log-in credentials

Fill up the application form & upload requisite documents & images

Pay the application fee

Submit the form after a thorough revision

Multiple Representations Prompted the Decision

As mentioned in the official notice, the decision came forth after the National Testing Agency (NTA) received multiple representations from Indian students whose future study plans changed due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

“In view of the Representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in the country due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID – 19, and would thus like to appear in the JEE (Main) 2020, the NTA has decided to give one last opportunity. This is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application process or submit online Application Form for JEE (Main) 2020 due to one reason or another.” – read the notice.

Click on this link to view the official public notice issued by the NTA and view the helpline numbers. We wish the candidates the best for the examination.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Spread Positivity : Share this story with friends.

Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons. Have questions? Do read our FAQs