India’s First Residency Fellowship for Lawyers, Law Students Launched: How To Apply

The idea behind the program is to equip scholars with specialised knowledge through a combination of legal and non-legal courses.

Daksha Fellowship is India’s first ‘Law, Policy and Business Fellowship Program’ for new and mid-career lawyers, public policy professionals and other graduates with law background to enhance their skills in sector-specific specialisations.

What’s more? The Fellowship has decided to offer up to 100 per cent tuition waiver for meritorious and deserving students.

What does the Fellowship offer?

During the one-year residency fellowship, candidates are required to stay in Chennai.

The curriculum has been formulated by internationally-renowned faculty in collaboration with leading legal practitioners and industry experts.

The program will include workshops, labs and boot camps.

Specialisations:

Technology Law and Policy

This course will provide sector-specific exposure to telecommunications, financial technologies and social media in addition to data protection, cybercrimes and intellectual property law.

2. Law and Regulation

This course aims at providing a conceptual understanding of regulation and insights on key domains like energy and infrastructure, food and the green economy.

3. Disputes Resolution

This course provides a comprehensive understanding of emerging areas in dispute resolution.

Important Dates

Applications Open: 2 March 2020

Round 1 closes: 20 April 2020

Round 2 closes: 25 May 2020

Round 3 closes: 29 June 2020

Program starts: 3 August 2020

Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s degree in law from a recognised Indian institution, or a degree equivalent to the LL.B. program (integrated or non-integrated) from an international university.

Students pursuing their final year of law and are expected to graduate before the program start date can also apply.

Exemplary record of academic and extracurricular achievements.

Strong written and communication skills.

Scores from one of these entrance exams – Daksha Fellowship Admissions Test, CLAT PG or LSAT-India.

How to Apply?

All applicants are required to submit an online application through the Daksha Fellowship portal. Click here to access it.

The program will follow a rolling admissions cycle.

Applicants are encouraged to submit the form in the early rounds to increase their chances of selection and financial aid.

Program Fees

Tuition: INR 6 Lakh

Housing: INR 1.5 Lakh

Admissions Fee: INR 0.1 Lakh

Contact Details: For more details send an email to – enquiries@dakshafellowship.org or click here to access the official website for more details.

