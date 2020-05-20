India’s First Residency Fellowship for Lawyers, Law Students Launched: How To Apply

With The Positive Collective, The Better India’s COVID-19 coverage is available to regional language publications for free. Write to editorial@thebetterindia.com for more details.
Daksha Fellowship is India’s first ‘Law, Policy and Business Fellowship Program’ for new and mid-career lawyers, public policy professionals and other graduates with law background to enhance their skills in sector-specific specialisations.
What’s more? The Fellowship has decided to offer up to 100 per cent tuition waiver for meritorious and deserving students.
What does the Fellowship offer?
- During the one-year residency fellowship, candidates are required to stay in Chennai.
- The curriculum has been formulated by internationally-renowned faculty in collaboration with leading legal practitioners and industry experts.
- The program will include workshops, labs and boot camps.
- The idea behind the program is to equip scholars with specialised knowledge through a combination of legal and non-legal courses.
Specialisations:
- Technology Law and Policy
This course will provide sector-specific exposure to telecommunications, financial technologies and social media in addition to data protection, cybercrimes and intellectual property law.
2. Law and Regulation
This course aims at providing a conceptual understanding of regulation and insights on key domains like energy and infrastructure, food and the green economy.
3. Disputes Resolution
This course provides a comprehensive understanding of emerging areas in dispute resolution.
Important Dates
Applications Open: 2 March 2020
Round 1 closes: 20 April 2020
Round 2 closes: 25 May 2020
Round 3 closes: 29 June 2020
Program starts: 3 August 2020
Eligibility Criteria
- Bachelor’s degree in law from a recognised Indian institution, or a degree equivalent to the LL.B. program (integrated or non-integrated) from an international university.
- Students pursuing their final year of law and are expected to graduate before the program start date can also apply.
- Exemplary record of academic and extracurricular achievements.
- Strong written and communication skills.
- Scores from one of these entrance exams – Daksha Fellowship Admissions Test, CLAT PG or LSAT-India.
How to Apply?
- All applicants are required to submit an online application through the Daksha Fellowship portal. Click here to access it.
- The program will follow a rolling admissions cycle.
- Applicants are encouraged to submit the form in the early rounds to increase their chances of selection and financial aid.
Program Fees
Tuition: INR 6 Lakh
Housing: INR 1.5 Lakh
Admissions Fee: INR 0.1 Lakh
Contact Details: For more details send an email to – enquiries@dakshafellowship.org or click here to access the official website for more details.
(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)
Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens
We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time.
While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons.