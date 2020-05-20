Padma Shri ‘Mango Man’ Creates ‘Police’ & ‘Doctor’ Varieties to Honour COVID-19 Heroes

“My goal has always been to spread a bit of sweetness in the world. And what better way to do so than with mangoes!” says the 80-year-old farmer who has created a mind-boggling 1600 varieties of mango.

Promotion

With The Positive Collective, The Better India’s COVID-19 coverage is available to regional language publications for free. Write to editorial@thebetterindia.com for more details.

“To you, a mango might just be a fruit, but for me, it’s a testimony of my cherished past and a promise of the future. It is a sweet legacy wrapped in a thin sunshine yellow skin, that only improves with time,” observes India’s famed horticulturist, Haji Kalimullah Khan, popularly known as the ‘Mango Man of India’.

Famed for growing over 300 varieties of mangoes on a single tree using grafting technique, he was honoured with India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri in 2008 for his exemplary contribution in preserving and expanding the variety of the ‘King of Fruits’ in addition to other noteworthy contributions in horticulture. Khan grows more than 1,600 varieties of mangoes in approximately 8-acres of land, out of a total 20-acre mango orchard run by the family.

With the summers rolling in amidst the pandemic, this mango aficionado has an important message to share – of love and appreciation.

Spreading the Love

“For me, the act of growing fruit as beloved as mango is very sacred. The sheer joy I see every time a person eats a ripe and sweet mango is unparalleled. My goal is to spread a bit of happiness and sweetness in the world and what better way to do so than with mangoes!” adds Khan who is also known to dedicate his mango varieties to prominent public figures as a gesture of appreciation for their good work and success.

From politicians to celebrities, he hopes to immortalise their inspiring work through his mangoes.

“I dedicate my mangoes to people who I feel are doing amazing work in their respective fields. It is my way of appreciating their positive impact on the world and immortalising it through the mangoes,” says Khan, whose varieties of mango are named after individuals like Sachin Tendulkar, and Aishwarya Rai, among others.

And, in an attempt to spread this love and appreciation, he recently dedicated two different varieties of mango – ‘Police Aam’ and ‘Doctor Aam’ – to the coronavirus warriors.

“They are the true heroes who are putting their lives at stake to save thousands. Their dedication and selflessness moved me to name my new varieties after them. It is truly an honour for me to be able to do so,” Khan tells The Better India.

Cultivating a Legacy

Born in Malihabad, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Khan practically grew up in mango orchards – a part of the family legacy for the past four generations. The mango connoisseur claims that his ancestors used to grow beautiful hybrids of mangoes in humungous orchards for the royals.

“Throughout my childhood, I spent most of my time in the orchard. My brothers and I would play hide and seek there and when tired, we would lounge under the shade of the tall trees. And, the summers were the best! After each game, we would climb up the same trees and pluck ripe yellow mangoes. The messier, the more satisfying,” laughs the 80-year-old mango expert, who joined the family business in his pre-teens, after dropping out of school in Class 7.

“I was never too fond of studies and realised that I was learning much more in the open, working at the orchards. So, after I failed my Class 7 exams, I decided to follow my true calling – growing fruits especially mangoes and I was in love,” says Khan.

At 17, he cultivated his first mango tree with seven varieties of mango, all of which had different flavours. Since then, by using asexual propagation technique of grafting, he has been developing various new varieties of mangoes. One of his well-known works includes Anarkali after the popular role played by actor Madhubala in the Magnum Opus – Mughal-e-Azam. It is a unique variety of mango that has two different skins with two different layers of pulp, each with different flavours.

And, his famed mango tree bearing 300 varieties of mango is a true marvel, that he has been tending to since 1987. Every year, since then, Khan has been trying to use his knowledge to create new varieties.

Although the lockdown and the ensuing restrictions on the domestic and export market is a cause of concern for many large-scale growers like Khan, he is still hopeful of the positive outcome.

Promotion

“This is a time when we all need to come together and do everything in our power to help the country cope with this calamity. It’s true that the market situation worries us, but I’m sure we will overcome this with time and patience,” smiles Khan.

Featured image source

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons. Have questions? Do read our FAQs

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter