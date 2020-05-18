Registered for June 2020 CS Exams? ICSI Launches Free Online Crash Course For You

The examination, originally scheduled to be held from 1 June to 10 June, will now be conducted from 6 July 2020. The course is completely free for all students who enrolled for the June 2020 CS Examination.

Around two weeks ago, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) postponed their Company Seccretary (CS) examination due to the nationwide lockdown. The examination, originally scheduled to be held from 1st June to 10th June, will now be conducted from 6th July 2020.



In view of the extended lockdown, the ICSI has launched a free online crash course programme to help students prepare for the CS examination in July. Under its e-Vidhya Vahini programme, online classes will be held from 18 May till 2 July. They recently released an official Twitter announcement of the same.

The course offers a special focus on this year’s examination with coverage of important topics and the classes will be taught by expert faculties. Perhaps, the best part is that the course is completely free for all students who enrolled for the June 2020 CS Examination.

The course will be delivered online through video calls. The link and schedule for the course will automatically be shared on the email IDs of the students originally registered for the June 2020 examination.

Schedule for the Online Course

The online crash course will comprise classes for Foundation, Executive and Professional courses, with one subject taught per week for each of the courses. After the live classes, students can also avail the video recordings of each class at the ICSI e-learning portal accessed through https://elearning.icsi.in

The crash course schedule, as tweeted by ICSI, is as follows:



Foundation: From 10 June 2020 to 2 July 2020 (11.30 AM to 1.30 PM)

Executive: From 18 May 2020 to 2 July 2020 (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM)

Professional: From 18 May 2020 to 2 July 2020 (8.00 AM to 11.00 AM)

The examination for CS Foundation programme will be held on 11 July and 12 July in online mode. Click here for more details. The Executive and Professional course examinations will be held from 6 July to 16 July. Know more here. On 11 July, the examination for Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) in Corporate Governance will be held.

CSEET to be held on 17th July

The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be conducted on 17 July as per the revised schedule. The registration deadline for the same has also been extended now till 15 June. Students can register now on the official website following this link: https://smash.icsi.in/Scripts/CSEET/Instructions_CSEET.aspx

Notably, in February this year, the ICSI had discontinued their existing CS Foundation programme and replaced it with the CSEET for securing admission to the CS Executive Programme. The computerised CSEET exam will include Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).

If you are an aspirant yourself or know someone who might be benefitted from this information, do share the details. Visit the ICSI website to know more.

