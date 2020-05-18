CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet Released: Check Out Class 10th & 12th Timetable Here

Social distancing and sanitizers are among the strict safety rules issued. Check details here.

CBSE students have spent the entire COVID-19 lockdown in anticipation of their board exams. As the lockdown got extended week after week, so did their exam dates. But no longer.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has finally released the dates of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. They will be conducted from July 1-15.

What subjects are pending?

CBSE will be conducting board exams 2020 for only for 29 subjects.

Exams for minor subjects stand cancelled for both Class 10 and 12. Instead, internal assessment marks will be considered for such subjects.

For class 10, board exams will be held for English Communication, English Language and Literature, Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, Science and Social Science. These exams will only be held in North Delhi and nowhere else.

For class 12, the following exams will be held in July: Biotechnology, Business Studies, Computer Science (old), Computer Science (new), Geography, Hindi (core), Hindi (elective), Home Science, Information Practice (old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology and Sociology.

The CBSE board exams which are already over will not be reconducted.

Here are the dates for the CBSE Class 10th board exams, 2020 (North-East Delhi):

Dates for rescheduled CBSE board exams for class 12th (All India and North-east Delhi):

Important COVID-19 instructions by CBSE to follow when you appear for the exams:

All students must carry a bottle of sanitiser in a transparent bottle.

All students must cover their mouth and nose with a mask/cloth.

Social distancing norms to be followed in the premises.

Parents need to ensure that their children are not unwell.

Other rules, like carrying admit cards, question paper distribution, apply as usual.

