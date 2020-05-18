E-Pass For Movement in 15 States, 4 UTs In Single Govt Portal. Check How to Apply

Ensure that the movement e-pass contains your name, address, validity and a QR code. At the time of travel, keep a soft/hard copy of the e-pass with you.

According to the National Information Centre website, 3,280,106 application forms have been received for e-passes of which 1,127,374 have been sanctioned so far.

Applicable in all states of the country, an E-pass is a document allowing a person to move outside their locality or society. Thus, people across the country have been rushing to obtain this movement pass.

To streamline the process further, the Government of India has launched a single point of reference for citizens to apply for an e-movement pass for 17 states – Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh as well as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Lakshadweep.

How to apply for an e-pass:

Any individual/group can apply for a movement pass.

All details need to necessarily be filled in for the application to be accepted.

a) Personal details, which include name, date of birth, mobile number, and address.

b) Pass details, which will include vehicle registration number, vehicle type, number of persons travelling, and purpose.

a) Vehicle registration details

b) Aadhaar card

Once the application form is submitted, a reference number will be generated, which you can use to track your application status.

Ensure that the movement e-pass contains your name, address, validity and a QR code.

At the time of travel, keep a soft/hard copy of the e-pass with you.

Note: Person travelling must confine themselves to home quarantine for 14 days upon return.

How to track application status?

Click here to log in to the official website

Click on the ‘Track your Application’ tab

Keep the following details handy while checking your status

a)Application Reference Number

b) Application Submission Date

c) Name of the Applicant

d) ID Proof Number

e) Estimated Date of Arrival at Destination

If your application has been approved, you can download your movement pass directly from the website.

For more details, click here.

