TRAI Issues Guidelines For Online Conferencing: Check Details To Avoid Hefty Bills

Trai says to check the costs applicable for contacting the customer care portals of online conferencing platforms i.e., for voice call tariffs and other charges.

Promotion

With The Positive Collective, The Better India’s COVID-19 coverage is available to regional language publications for free. Write to editorial@thebetterindia.com for more details.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued an advisory urging people to exercise caution while joining online conference platforms via audio calls, following complaints of hefty bills received by consumers from across the country.

All You Need To Know

• One must check the terms and conditions of the dial-in service that the online conferencing platforms are providing.

• Check the costs applicable for contacting the customer care portals of such platforms i.e., for voice call tariffs and other charges.

• While some portals and apps are free of charge, some dial-in international numbers may be expensive.

According to the notification, “Incidences have also come to the knowledge where the customer care centres of some of such service providers are either premium numbers or international numbers. Obviously, the members of the public who use such services inadvertently may have to pay higher rates applicable to premium numbers or international numbers which would imply application of ISD tariffs.”

Read up about the information of the charges that may be levied to avoid bill shocks in your next bill cycle.

Click here to access the official notification in full.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons. Have questions? Do read our FAQs

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.