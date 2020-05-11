UGC Sets Up Helpline, Email Service To Address Student Grievances: Details Here

In April 2020, UGC also directed all universities and colleges to set up mental health helplines.

The University Grants Commission has set up a helpline to help students, teachers, and even institutions. It has also advised all universities to set up a grievance cell to help answer queries of students relating to examinations or other academic activities.

Early last week, the commission had issued the new academic calendar stating that the new academic session for the existing students will commence from 1 August while for new students it will begin from 1 September. The admission process for the 2020-21 session will be conducted between 1 August to 31 August.

All You Need to Know:

• A dedicated helpline has been set up accessible between 9.30 AM to 5 PM at 011-23236374.

• If students wish to send an e-mail detailing their grievance, it can be sent to covid19help.ugc@gmail.com.

• All e-mails will be replied within a few working hours.

• Students can also lodge their grievance at the existing online portal by clicking here.

• A separate task force has been set-up by the UGC to monitor all concerns and grievances being sent.

• While the task force has a strength of seven members, the helplines are being manned by four members from the team.

An official from UGC, who wished to remain unnamed, says, “The UGC guidelines are advisory in nature. It is now upto the Universities to act upon them and frame their own rules. The sooner they do it the better since so many students are waiting for it.”

According to this report, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to all Vice-Chancellors, “During the period of national lockdown, it is equally important to address any kind of mental health and psychosocial concerns of student community during and after COVID-19 situation issue.”

Click here to access the official notification.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

