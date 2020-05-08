CBSE Announces New Dates For Class 10 & 12 Board Exams: 7 Things To Know

As of now, CBSE has decided not to hold the board examination for students in foreign countries. However, this could be revisited since many students and parents have expressed their reservation with this decision.

With The Positive Collective, The Better India’s COVID-19 coverage is available to regional language publications for free. Write to editorial@thebetterindia.com for more details.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the class 10 and 12 board exams for 2019-2020 session will be held from 1 July to 15 July 2020. The board had postponed the exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and parents across the country have since then been waiting to hear about the new dates.

What You Need to Know:

Class 10 exams have been suspended for 2020 in the subjects where they have not been conducted

The exams will be held for class 10 students of North-East Delhi.

As of now, the Board has decided not to hold the board examination for students in foreign countries. However, this could be revisited since many students and parents have expressed their reservation with this decision.

Students for class 12 will sit for exams in 12 core papers during this exam schedule

The board exam for subjects that are not considered important for admission to higher education courses will not be held.

This decision has been taken to ensure that students who wish to apply to foreign universities and colleges can do so.

The exams have been scheduled to take place in the first two weeks of July to ensure that they are completed before the JEE and NEET examinations.

Students are parents are advised to follow the official website here for all other details.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons. Have questions? Do read our FAQs

Promotion

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.