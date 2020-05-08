How to Get an E-Pass for Emergency Movement in Lockdown: State-Wise Links

From Kashmir to Kerala, here are the state-wise links to help you get an E-Pass for emergencies like medical care, purchase of animal feed, etc.

Today, 8 May, marks the 45th day of the countrywide lockdown, which will continue till 17 May to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has been declared a pandemic.

While some states like Karnataka, Delhi and Kerala have somewhat relaxed the restriction of movement, there are still states like Maharashtra and Gujarat where people have been strictly directed to stay home.

However, all the state governments are allowing movement of essential good and supplies to avoid a state of panic and prevent vendors from further economic loss.

Besides, they are also allowing people to step out in case of emergencies and essential work including healthcare, courier services, animal feeding, purchase and supply of food and medical supplies and so on.

To do so, citizens need to secure an e-pass from their local administrative authority. They can also apply online for the same.

Here are the state-wise links:

  1. Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Nicobars districtNorth and Middle AndamanSouth Andaman – download the application form here.
  2. Andhra Pradesh 
  3. Assam
  4. Bihar
  5. Chandigarh
  6. Chhattisgarh
  7. Daman and Diu
  8. Delhi.
  9. Goa. For Travel Permit. For Temporary Pass
  10. Gujarat:
    a) Write to the DC/Sub DM to seek permission to open factory/warehouse, movement of employees and cargo/truck.
    b) Include details such as Company name and factory address, line of business (specify why is it an essential commodity, names and copies of ID cards of the employees, any other specifications) and follow up with them.
    c) For any further queries, the person can call 079 2325 1900 to seek an update. Click here for DC numbers
  11. Haryana (For Gurugram)
  12. Himachal Pradesh: For Vehicle Movement e-pass in Kangra, Kullu and Una, apply here
  13. Jammu and Kashmir
  14. Jharkhand
  15. Karnataka
  16. Kerala
  17. Ladakh
  18. Madhya Pradesh
  19. Maharashtra
    a) For operating a factory/plant during the lockdown, write an email to concerned DC
    b) For the movement of a restricted number of employees in Maharashtra except for Pune
    c) For the movement of a restricted number of employees in Pune
  20. Meghalaya
  21. Odisha
  22. Puducherry
  23. Punjab
  24. Rajasthan
  25. Tamil Nadu
  26. Telangana
  27. Uttar Pradesh
  28. Uttarakhand
  29. West Bengal

Source link: http://ficci.in/sector/130/add_Docs/State-wise-Links-for-e-passes.pdf

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

