How to Get an E-Pass for Emergency Movement in Lockdown: State-Wise Links

From Kashmir to Kerala, here are the state-wise links to help you get an E-Pass for emergencies like medical care, purchase of animal feed, etc.

Today, 8 May, marks the 45th day of the countrywide lockdown, which will continue till 17 May to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has been declared a pandemic.

While some states like Karnataka, Delhi and Kerala have somewhat relaxed the restriction of movement, there are still states like Maharashtra and Gujarat where people have been strictly directed to stay home.

However, all the state governments are allowing movement of essential good and supplies to avoid a state of panic and prevent vendors from further economic loss.

Besides, they are also allowing people to step out in case of emergencies and essential work including healthcare, courier services, animal feeding, purchase and supply of food and medical supplies and so on.

To do so, citizens need to secure an e-pass from their local administrative authority. They can also apply online for the same.

Here are the state-wise links:

Source link: http://ficci.in/sector/130/add_Docs/State-wise-Links-for-e-passes.pdf

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

