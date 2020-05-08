How to Get an E-Pass for Emergency Movement in Lockdown: State-Wise Links

Today, 8 May, marks the 45th day of the countrywide lockdown, which will continue till 17 May to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has been declared a pandemic.
While some states like Karnataka, Delhi and Kerala have somewhat relaxed the restriction of movement, there are still states like Maharashtra and Gujarat where people have been strictly directed to stay home.
However, all the state governments are allowing movement of essential good and supplies to avoid a state of panic and prevent vendors from further economic loss.
Besides, they are also allowing people to step out in case of emergencies and essential work including healthcare, courier services, animal feeding, purchase and supply of food and medical supplies and so on.
To do so, citizens need to secure an e-pass from their local administrative authority. They can also apply online for the same.
Here are the state-wise links:
- Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Nicobars district, North and Middle Andaman, South Andaman – download the application form here.
- Andhra Pradesh
- Assam
- Bihar
- Chandigarh
- Chhattisgarh
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi.
- Goa. For Travel Permit. For Temporary Pass
- Gujarat:
a) Write to the DC/Sub DM to seek permission to open factory/warehouse, movement of employees and cargo/truck.
b) Include details such as Company name and factory address, line of business (specify why is it an essential commodity, names and copies of ID cards of the employees, any other specifications) and follow up with them.
c) For any further queries, the person can call 079 2325 1900 to seek an update. Click here for DC numbers
- Haryana (For Gurugram)
- Himachal Pradesh: For Vehicle Movement e-pass in Kangra, Kullu and Una, apply here
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Ladakh
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
a) For operating a factory/plant during the lockdown, write an email to concerned DC
b) For the movement of a restricted number of employees in Maharashtra except for Pune
c) For the movement of a restricted number of employees in Pune
- Meghalaya
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
Source link: http://ficci.in/sector/130/add_Docs/State-wise-Links-for-e-passes.pdf
(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)
