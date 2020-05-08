New Dates Announced For JEE Advanced 2020: All You Need to Know

The JEE Advanced is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate programmes at IITs and this year, the computer-based test will be organised by IIT-Delhi.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be held on 23 August 2020. The exam had been postponed due to the lockdown. It was announced earlier this week that the JEE Mains will take place from 18 July to 23 July 2020 while the NEET exam will be held on 26 July.

The JEE Advanced is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate programmes at IITs and this year, the computer-based test will be organised by IIT-Delhi.

Eligibility for JEE Advanced:

Class 12 percentage: 75 per cent for General and 65 per cent for SC, ST and PwD category OR

Students who are in the category-wise top 20 percentile in their Class 12 exam (or equivalent).

Only for students of science stream (Physics, Chemistry and Maths).

Age: Not born before 1 October 1995 for general category and not born before 1 October 1990 for SC, ST.

