Vizag Gas Leak: Check Helplines, Emergency Shelters, Rescue Efforts

A major gas leak in a polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam has killed 11 people, including a six-year-old. It has been reported that over 5000 people fell sick due to the styrene gas that spread from the plant affecting at least five surrounding villages.

At around 2.30 a.m today, residents of Naiduthota woke up because of a burning sensation in the eyes, rashes on the bodies, and extreme difficulty in breathing.

According to this report, the villagers informed the officials around 3.30 am about the presence of toxic gas in the air. The gas leak happened at the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of the city. Reports suggest that workers were preparing for the reopening of the plant today when the gas started leaking in the early hours.

As a precautionary measure, people from five neighbouring villages, within a 3-kilometre radius have been evacuated. The Greater Vishakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has also urged all its residents to stay indoors.

Some Important Numbers:

A toll-free number 1800 4250 0009 is available for any assistance with regard to the incident.

The Department of Industries Deputy Director S Prasada Rao can be reached on his mobile numbers 7997952301 and 891923934, while R Brahma, another officer is available on 9701197069.

Emergency Shelter

Those staying close to Gopalpatnam can move to Vignan College, Duvvada campus.

Food will also be provided here.

Relief Package Details

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore each to the families of those killed in the incident.

Furthermore, Rs 10 lakh each will be given to those on ventilator support and Rs 25,000 to those who needed medical treatment after developing health complications due to inhalation of the styrene vapour.

The people inhabiting the five villages affected by the gas leak would be paid Rs 10,000 each.

It has also been announced that the Arogyasri trust, which is a flagship healthcare programme in the State would cover all the medical bills of the Vizag gas leak patients including those admitted to private hospitals under Arogyasri scheme.

Help From all Quarters

An Indian Navy team carrying about 50 breathing sets and associated portable air compressors has rushed to help the villagers impacted by the gas leak.

A specialised chemical called PTBC, made only in Vapi in Gujarat, will be sent to Visakhapatnam to help neutralising the effects of gas leak.

The Indian Navy has also has provided five Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifold sets to the King George Hospital.

A special team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune has also been dispatched.

