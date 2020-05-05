21,000 Meals. Over 1000 Families: How Your Donations are Feeding Thousands Daily!

“Better Together”, an initiative by The Better India to support civil service officers, has raised over Rs 17 lakh. The money is providing basic food essentials to hundreds of workers across India, from Maharashtra to Meghalaya.

The COVID-19 necessitated lockdown in India that began on 25 March, upended the lives of millions of migrant labourers in Indian cities, and they continue to bear the brunt of the country’s deteriorating economic health.

But the silver lining here is the manner in which several stakeholders are stepping up to provide relief to the affected people in terms of ration, food, money and shelter.

The Better India is also doing its bit by putting a united front against the deadly virus. Through ‘Better Together,’ our fundraising campaign, we are supporting civil officers across the country who are working tirelessly to help migrant labourers, daily wage earners, frontline and health workers.

The campaign has seen an overwhelming response from our readers, who rose to the occasion and took it from strength to strength.

Today, thanks to all of you, we have raised over 17 Lakh for #BetterTogether.

The one thing we are being very careful about is that the funds you donate should reach the ground as soon as possible. So, we are disbursing the funds at a milestone of every Rs. 10 Lakh. The first set of these funds have been transferred to five of our initiatives, and from Maharashtra to Meghalaya, ration kits and meals have been distributed to hundreds of families.

Here are the numbers:

Bengaluru: 21,000 cooked meals to 250 families

Tiruppur, Karnataka: Ration kits for 200 families

Mumbai: Ration kits for 241 families

Raipur, Chattisgarh: Ration kits for 340 families

East Garo Hills, Meghalaya: Ration kits for 200 families

Thanks to heroes like you, so many children, women and elderly across India can procure basic food essentials like rice, oil, milk, pulses, flour, sugar, salt and so on.

However, this is not enough as thousands of needy are still suffering and in need of your immediate support. Our goal is to raise Rs 8,300,375. Click here to make your contribution.

Here are some glimpses of how your donation has brought a smile to someone’s face:

Edited by Gayatri Mishra

