UGC Releases New Calendar For Universities, Semester Exams: Details Here
Representational Image only. Source: moderndiplomacy.eu

All you need to know about the UGC’s new academic calendar for Universities.

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC), the new academic session for old students will commence from 1 August while for the new students it will be 1 September. The admissions for the 2020-21 session will be conducted between 1 August to 31 August.

Here’s what you need to know

  • Students appearing for the intermediate semester will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester.
  • Students who were to appear for the final semester will do so now in July.
  • States where the COVID-19 situation is under control, the students appearing for the intermediate semester will be appearing for the exam in July.
  • Furthermore, the Commission has granted permission to Universities for them to adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in the shortest possible period of time.
  • It has also been suggested that the time period of the examination be reduced from 3 hours to 2 hours.
  • Students pursuing an MPhil/PhD will be granted an extension of six months period and the Universities are at liberty to conduct the viva-voce examinations through video conferencing using Google, Skype, Microsoft Technologies or any other reliable and mutually convenient technology.
  • Universities to have a dedicated COVID-19 cell to enable students to call in with their queries related to the examination calendar.
  • Universities will also be permitted to hold classes 6-days a week.
  • Virtual classrooms and video conferencing techniques to be explored and utilised.

Important dates for 2019-2020

distance engineering degree UGC
Representational Image only. Source: Wikimedia Commons
  • Semester begins – 1 January 2020
  • Suspension of classes – 16 March 2020
  • Continuation of teaching via technological assistance – 16 March to 31 May 2020
  • Dissertation/ placement drives/Internship reports – 1 June to 15 June 2020
  • Probable summer vacation – 16 June to 30 June 2020
  • Examination dates – 1 July to 31 July 2020
  • Result declaration – 31 July to 14 August 2020

Important dates for 2020-2021

  • Admission process begins – 1 August to 31 August 2020
  • Commencement of classes – 1 August 2020
  • Examination – 1 January to 25 January 2021
  • Summer break – 1 July to 31 July 2021
  • Commencement of next academic session – 2 August 2021

For more details, you can access the guidelines here.

