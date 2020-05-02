UGC Releases New Calendar For Universities, Semester Exams: Details Here

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC), the new academic session for old students will commence from 1 August while for the new students it will be 1 September. The admissions for the 2020-21 session will be conducted between 1 August to 31 August.
Here’s what you need to know
- Students appearing for the intermediate semester will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester.
- Students who were to appear for the final semester will do so now in July.
- States where the COVID-19 situation is under control, the students appearing for the intermediate semester will be appearing for the exam in July.
- Furthermore, the Commission has granted permission to Universities for them to adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in the shortest possible period of time.
- It has also been suggested that the time period of the examination be reduced from 3 hours to 2 hours.
- Students pursuing an MPhil/PhD will be granted an extension of six months period and the Universities are at liberty to conduct the viva-voce examinations through video conferencing using Google, Skype, Microsoft Technologies or any other reliable and mutually convenient technology.
- Universities to have a dedicated COVID-19 cell to enable students to call in with their queries related to the examination calendar.
- Universities will also be permitted to hold classes 6-days a week.
- Virtual classrooms and video conferencing techniques to be explored and utilised.
Important dates for 2019-2020
- Semester begins – 1 January 2020
- Suspension of classes – 16 March 2020
- Continuation of teaching via technological assistance – 16 March to 31 May 2020
- Dissertation/ placement drives/Internship reports – 1 June to 15 June 2020
- Probable summer vacation – 16 June to 30 June 2020
- Examination dates – 1 July to 31 July 2020
- Result declaration – 31 July to 14 August 2020
Important dates for 2020-2021
- Admission process begins – 1 August to 31 August 2020
- Commencement of classes – 1 August 2020
- Examination – 1 January to 25 January 2021
- Summer break – 1 July to 31 July 2021
- Commencement of next academic session – 2 August 2021
For more details, you can access the guidelines here.
