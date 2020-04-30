Bobby to Mulk: Rishi Kapoor, The Legend Who Charmed His Way Into Our Hearts

From a chocolate-boy in Bobby, being the ‘Dafli Waale’ in Sargam, to playing a drug dealer in Agneepath, Rishi Kapoor’s entertaining performances will forever be remembered by the fans of the veteran actor.

Today marks the second consecutive day that India comes together to mourn another tragic loss of the film fraternity. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 after battling cancer for over a year. The actor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning, the day Irrfan Khan died.

Co-actor in films and a dear friend, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news about the actor’s demise on Twitter, “He’s GONE ..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Diagnosed with cancer in 2018, Kapoor lived in New York for a year for treatment. Staying by him in his fight against the disease was his wife Neetu Singh, an actor who starred with him in many memorable movies.

Kapoor returned to the country last year in September but was hospitalised twice two months ago due to deteriorating health.

“I can now reassure everyone that the cancer is in remission, I just need a few more weeks before I return home. Once in a year or a year-and-a-half, I have to come back for check-ups,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

Last seen in the movie The Body in 2019, the actor had recently announced his upcoming project, the Indian adaption of 2015 Hollywood movie The Intern featuring Deepika Padukone. He was to essay the role of Robert De Niro, who portrayed a 70-year-old man wanting to apply for a senior citizen intern program post his retirement.

A Heartthrob through Several Generations

Kapoor, who belongs to the first family of the Indian Film Industry, was the darling of the screen for decades. He began his film career with Raj Kapoor’s classic Mera Naam Joker, in 1970. The kid with chubby cheeks won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance.

Three years later, he became an overnight star and a nation-wide heartthrob after playing the lead in the 1973 film Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia. That year, he took home the trophy for Filmfare Best Actor.

Continuing his father’s legacy, the 21-year-old worked in movies that would go on to become hits.

In a career spanning four decades, the actor delivered several hits like Chandni, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Damini, Hum Kisise Kam Naheen, Karz, Prem Rog, Love Aaj Kal, D-Day, Kapoor & Sons and 102 Not Out.

With content-driven roles in films like Fanaa, Dilli 6, Agneepath and Mulk, the veteran actor earned appreciation from the audiences of his son’s generation. He played a kaleidoscope of characters that charmed the audience of all ages.

A boy-next-door in Bobby, the ‘Dafli Waale’ in Sargam, a heartbroken lover in Laila Majnu, a middle-class man in Do Dooni Char, a drug dealer in Agneepath and a grumpy son in 102 Not Out, Kapoor was unforgettable. He would be remembered for his panache, unique style and the smile that lit up the screen.

All images are sourced from: Rishi Kapoor/Twitter

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

