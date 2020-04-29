Running Out of Medicines? City-Wise Helplines for Lockdown Emergencies

Need an essential medicine that’s not available in your city? These helpline numbers may be able to help. Know a helpline we have missed? Share it with us!

Reduced mobility, delayed manufacturing and restrictions at inter-state borders have disrupted the availability of essentials, especially medicines, during the lockdown. Consequently, people who need medications daily are in a fix.

But help is at hand as many thoughtful citizens have started helpline numbers to deliver medicines to your doorstep. Depending upon your location, you can call them up if your neighbourhood pharmacy or chemist has run out of drugs you require.

Note: We will keep updating the list as we verify new helplines and initiatives. If you have any leads, please email us on editorial@thebetterindia.com with the subject line: “Helpline for Medicine Delivery” followed by the location where they operate.

Ernakulam helpline:

Members of the Flood Volunteers Family (FVF) are delivering essential medicines to patients in Ernakulam. They have earlier procured medicines from Thiruvananthapuram when supplies were over in other districts. Call them up on the following numbers:

Rahul ( 9745721661)

Arun ( 9447708964)

Appu (8138022211)

Fazal (7907576132)

Kollam Helpline

FVF is active in Kollam too, and although the volunteers live in Alappuzha, they are happy to travel to Kollam to deliver medicines. Contact them on:

Rahul (9745721661)

Arun (9447708964)

Appu (8138022211)

Fazal (7907576132)

Alappuzha

Rahul, Arun, Appu and Fazal deliver the medicines free of charge. If the financial condition of the patient is too tight, they even offer to pay for the medication and other medical supplies. Call them on:

Rahul ( 9745721661)

Arun ( 9447708964)

Appu (8138022211)

Fazal (7907576132)

Kottayam

For free delivery of medicines, call the FVF group members. They have travelling passes and other necessary documentation. You can WhatsApp your prescription to them, and they will transport the medicines to you.

Call on: Rahul (9745721661)

Arun ( 9447708964)

Appu (8138022211)

Fazal (7907576132)

Mumbai helpline numbers:

The Goregaon Welfare Association (GORWA) supplies emergency medicines in this area of Mumbai. They have teamed up with auto and taxi drivers for the delivery of drugs. Please note that the drivers levy transport charges.

For assistance in Goregaon West, call Prakash Dixit on 8655295795 or Praful Dedhiya on 9820765735

Goregaon East: Nitesh Jadhav: 9004077151 or Rajan Save: 8779408381

Project Mumbai has been delivering essentials to the home quarantined since March! And if you need regular or emergency medicines, call Shishir Joshi on 9653330712 or message them on Facebook (@projectmumbai)

Pune helpline:

Friends@SeniorCitizens is a citizen-driven initiative that will deliver medicines without charging for transport. They focus on the needs of senior citizens but in emergency cases, are open to helping the young as well. Get in touch with them on 94225 17939 (Sonali) or 98229 81267 (Gauri)

The Chemists’ Association in Pune district has set up helpline numbers over WhatsApp for the delivery of medicines during the lockdown days. Ping them on the following numbers:

Pune: 9822404960, 9822519301

PCMC : 9850275824

Rural: 9960752777, 9890188909

Bengaluru:

The government has launched an official helpline number tying up with 18,000 merchants and 5000 delivery agents. You need to pay Rs 10 as a delivery charge. Call or drop a WhatsApp message on 80619 14960

Alternatively, you can look up the nearest pharmacy or chemist store and ask if they deliver. This will be quicker and will keep small medical store businesses running. To locate the shop closest to you, click on this link.

Caremongers is an initiative dedicated to the elderly and will deliver medicines during the lockdown. Call them on 9591168886 for assistance.

You can also check out the COVIDSOS website for your medical needs in Bengaluru. Here is the link.

Chennai helpline numbers:

Chinta Bar is a student initiative in Chennai which focusses on helping daily wage workers. But, in emergencies, they will also help deliver medicines. Call them on 9995949575.

The Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association has partnered with over 4000 pharmacies across the state to deliver medicines. You can call them up on the toll-free number: 18001212172

Kolkata Helpline Number:

Arvind Kumar runs a bicycle service for senior citizens and during the lockdown period, is delivering medicines in and around the Golpark and Gariahat areas. “For prescribed drugs, you need to send an image of the prescription on my WhatsApp. There are no other requirements when it comes to purchasing medicines. I charge blessings and good wishes for payments! No extra costs associated with my services,” he shares. Call him on 08697028634 for 24-hour service.

Delhi numbers:

The Central Government has launched a helpline number to get medicines delivered during the lockdown period. You can call 011-23062487 for assistance.

Many multispecialty hospitals, as well as online medicine delivery services, are also open during the lockdown period. Find out which branch is closest to you home and contact them for delivery of medicines.

Medsindia is taking orders for medicines during the COVID-19 lockdown period. They operate in the Delhi NCR region. Call on their toll-free number 18001033688 or message them on their WhatsApp number on 8800199977.

Also, remember to contact the nearest hospital, your District Magistrate or the police station if you are finding it difficult to procure medicines.

