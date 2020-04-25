Lockdown Diaries: Mother-Daughters Recreate Raja Ravi Varma’s Stunning Paintings!

Seethal Geo, a mother of two daughters settled in Bahrain, creatively used the quarantine days and brought alive celebrated artist, Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings.

It has been almost two months since the world came to a standstill. With movement being strictly monitored and restricted in the lockdown, people are forced to sit at home, and it is getting increasingly difficult to cope with the situation.

But, ‘every cloud has a silver lining,’ and for many of us, the pandemic has offered the opportunity to go back to and nurture long-forgotten hobbies and talents.

Seethal Geo, who is originally from Kerala but currently settled in Bahrain, is one such person.

Attempting to recreate some of the most iconic 19th-century paintings by celebrated artist Raja Ravi Varma, she decided to dress up her daughters, Catherine (4) and Clare (7) as the women in these paintings and conduct a photoshoot.

“I have always been fascinated with Varma’s paintings on Indian mythology, including the Mahabharata and Ramayana. A friend of mine recently recreated famous paintings with her daughter as a model. Inspired by her, I also decided to pay him a tribute.”

She was also happy to take this opportunity to wean her children away from their tablets and get them interested in art. “I am constantly trying to engage the kids in fun, but productive activities and this was one of them! This lockdown period is a great way to tap into your child’s potential and nurture their skills.”

Seethal made the most out of whatever she had. From making her daughters wear two earrings to match the heavy earrings in the paintings, using her long neck piece as a hip chain to turning old curtains into the background for photography, the mother went all out to ensure that the pictures looked as authentic as possible.

Needless to say, the pictures have gone viral on her Facebook page with almost 600 likes and multiple comments.

Here are the stunning photos:

So, how are you spending your lockdown?

Also Read: Not Just Iconic Paintings, Raja Ravi Varma Helped India Get Our First Film!

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

