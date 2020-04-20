CBSE Changes Syllabus for 2020-21 & Launches Free Live Fitness Classes. Details Here

CBSE Students, if you did not like your question paper, you can now tell the board. Representative image only. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons.

CBSE: There is an addition of a practical evaluation activity in Physics for students in classes 11 and 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the 2020-2021 syllabus for classes 9 to 12. The new syllabus has been reduced as per NCERT’s new academic calendar due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Salient Points

In an attempt to keep the children engaged at home, the board has requested teachers to provide children with activities.

The new calendar put out by NCERT also outlines the manner in which teachers can use social media tools and various technologies to aid in teaching.

The guidelines also outline how teachers can guide parents and students via SMS in case they do not have access to tools like WhatsApp and Facebook.

NCERT is also urging schools and teachers to make use of video conferencing tools to teach.

Changes have also been made to the syllabus of students from classes 1 to 12. Provision has also been made for students with special needs.

What are the Changes?

There is an addition of a practical evaluation activity in Physics for students in classes 11 and 12

While earlier the students in classes 11 and 12 performed 2 experiments, now they will perform an additional practical evaluation activity.

The syllabus for class 11 physics theory remains unchanged; the changes have only been made to the practicals.

For class 12 students, the number of sessions needed to complete Units 1 and 2 has been reduced.

No change in the syllabus for class 12 in Accountancy and Business Studies.

Students can access the changes made to the syllabus on the official CBSE website here.

Free Online Fitness Classes

Given that students are now home-bound and are unable to step out even for a stroll in the park, CBSE has introduced free live fitness classes to help students stay fit through this lockdown period. These sessions are aimed at helping the students with simple actionable tips around basic exercises, nutrition, yoga & meditation.

Launched on 15 April, these fitness classes can be accessed on the following channels: Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram at 9.30 a.m. every morning. These fitness videos will also be available online for students to refer to at a later time.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

