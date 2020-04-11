Over 10,000 Impacted: IIT-ian Will Make Your Kid a Plastic-Free Champ in 1.5 Hours

Ambily Adithyan has worked with school students, doctors and other professionals to keep plastic waste from landfills. This weekend, you can join her too!

Despite the bans and fines, India’s 9.46 million tonne plastic problem cannot be solved just by regulations. Consumers too have make a contribution in terms of their plastic use. Single-use and non-recyclable plastic is still used in snack packets, soft drink bottles, wrappers and stationary etc. And a large consumer base of such plastic is children.

Ambily Adithyan, an IIT-Kanpur alumna and an environment crusader wants to create that change within children and help them make plastic-free lifestyle choices. In her journey with RNisarg Foundation, a Thane NGO working towards waste management, Ambily has already impacted 10,000 people!

About the Thane Anti-Plastic Crusader:

Ambily got her master’s degree from IIT Kanpur in 2012 in MTech in Environmental Engineering and Management. She began her career working in multinational companies (MNCs) as an environmental consultant. “I spent seven years in the field, and by the end of it I knew it was not my calling. I was helping MNCs be more eco-conscious but I wasn’t really creating an impact at the citizen level. I was yearning to be a part of an organisation that works at the grassroots level. And then, nearly two years ago, I met Dr Lata Ghanshamnani,” she tells The Better India (TBI).

Dr Ghanshamnani is a co-founder of the Thane-based RNisarg. The NGO “focuses on improving civic issues of the city through citizen engagement”. To make citizens more responsible about waste management, RNisarg organises school workshops, eco-friendly drives and provides biomedical waste management solutions, consultancy services, and practical toolkits. This was exactly what Ambily was looking for.

“The idea is to develop environmental solutions that help people manage their waste at an individual level. The change is slow, but it is steady. We have conducted workshops in 13 schools so far and most children we work with become “plastic champs” of their families. We also work with doctors and other professionals to understand and manage dry, wet and biomedical waste. During my time with RNisarg, I have conducted 250 workshops for over 10,000 people,” the 31-year-old eco-warrior tells TBI.

Over the years, RNisarg has stopped 1.5 lakh pieces of plastic waste from ending up in landfills.

What to Expect in the Online Workshop:

The 1.5-hour workshop aims at making kids and adults conscious of their plastic consuming habits. By understanding which plastic can be recycled and or not, it hopes to change consumer habits for the betterment of the environment.

Here’s what will be covered in the online workshop:

An introduction to various types of plastic: Ambily will walk you through plastics that can be recycled and those that are strictly single-use

How each type of plastic affects our health as well as the environment – especially when they come in contact with our food and beverages

A hands-on activity to identify resin codes: “We ask the participants to audit the plastic in their own homes. This gives a clear picture of how our consumer habits affect the environment,” says Ambily.

She adds that once kids and adults really get to know the various types of plastic, it has an impact on their shopping habits. “Kids tend to keep away from snacks that come in single-use plastic and go for more eco-conscious options instead,” she says.

How RNisarg can support you to start a collection drive of non-recycled plastic in your neighbourhood.

Talking about her experience of Ambily’s workshop, 11-year-old Anandita Nair says, “The workshop covered information on the various types of plastic, how to identify them and how to ensure safe disposal and also a few tips on reusing and recycling them. The workshop was very useful. It taught me how to be aware of the plastic I buy and how to reuse or recycle responsibly. After the workshop, I plan to use non-recyclable plastic available at home, spread awareness in any means possible and also support collection drives.”

