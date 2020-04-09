Farmer Helps Pune Police Cut Cost of Disinfection Tunnels From 5 Lakh to Rs 8,500

Using hardware equipment, irrigation nozzles and innovative ideas, Ahmednagar’s Ramesh Hirve built the tunnels at just 1.7% of the cost quoted by industry experts!

Despite the rising Coronavirus cases, traffic and civil police are still coming to work to ensure civilians don’t step out of their homes, and even if they do, they follow social distancing.

But off late, the police personnel in Pune were reporting to their duty worried about the day to follow. With the COVID-19 positive cases on the rise in Maharashtra, it is natural for them to be nervous.

So to boost their confidence and amp up hygiene measures, Suhas Bawache, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Pune, decided to set up sanitising tunnels in police stations in his jurisdiction.

The bottleneck proved to be the costs and the duration of installation of the tunnels. Upon inquiry he found out that industrial experts set the price of each unit at about Rs 5 lakh and estimated the construction period at about one week.

Luckily, a farmer’s spin on these sanitiser tunnels slashed the price of each unit to just Rs 8,500 and cut the construction period to under two hours!

An Irrigation Tactic that Came to the Pune Police’s Rescue:

Ramesh Hirve is a farmer and runs an agricultural consultancy in Ahmednagar. Bawache, who also has a background in agriculture, is a friend of his.

When the DCP called Hirve on the morning of 4 April, the talk veered toward sanitising tunnels.

Speaking to The Better India (TBI), Hirve says, “He informed me about the high quotations of the sanitising stations. The DCP wanted to see if there is any way to get the costs down. The way a sanitising station works is similar to how foggers work in poly houses (a type of greenhouse) and since I had practical knowledge about the latter, things worked out.”

Thinking on his feet, the farmer gave tentative suggestions to make a sanitising station using PVC pipes, foggers and a battery-operated machine. Satisfied with the solution, DCP Bawache asked him to come down to Pune to oversee the construction work.

Talking to TBI, DCP Bawache shares, “The mist effect is often used in poly houses and that was what we were looking for here. Once Hirve reached Pune, we worked together to design a structure that uses power nozzles to produce superfine droplets of liquid. We were happy with the design because the total cost came to below Rs 10,000.”

To quicken the process, hardware stores were opened temporarily and many shopkeepers sold their pipes, nozzles and flex at just half the price, with the intention to contribute to the safety of the police during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“This was only going to be a trial so none of us asked for allowances. The first unit was built at a nominal price. The best part was that it was erected in just one and a half hours and yet, the trial run was a complete success!” he informs.

After this triumph, Hirve calculated the actual cost of building similar units. Including good quality equipment and adding labour cost, the cost of one sanitisation tunnel came to about Rs 8,500, he concluded. Just about 1.7 per cent of the cost quoted by industrial experts!

How the Sanitising Stations Work:

The skeleton of the tunnels is made using PVC pipes. Flex boards with the logo of Maharashtra Police and other information were used as curtains on two sides and as walls on the other two. Thin pipes with foggers run atop the structure and a solution of sanitising chemicals mixed with water runs through the pipes.

“The chemical was provided by the Public Health Department and the rest of the cost was borne by the police department. You walk into the sanitising station and the foggers cover you in a mist of the solution. Police personnel and others still working in public places need to use them frequently so it was crucial to build it in less time and cost,” Hirve tells TBI.

The DCP commissioned two different tunnels. One for the public, 5 feet wide, 8 feet long and 6 feet tall, costing Rs 8500. The other type (20 feet wide, 20 feet long and 20 feet tall) was built to accommodate cars and trucks and costs nearly Rs 30,000.

Now, people from Satara, Ahmednagar and other places in Maharashtra have been calling Hirve, asking about the specifications of the tunnels.

Talking about the scaling of the operation, DCP Bawache informs that at least 17 units have been installed in Pune so far. “More than 1500 people pass through them every day. Each police personnel under my jurisdiction is required to use the tunnel at the beginning and end of their duty and at least once in between.”

Kumar Ghadge, a police inspector who used the facility, tells Pune Mirror, “We cannot differentiate between suspects and healthy patients and are also worried about our families. It is possible that I could carry the virus home. During such a situation, the sanitising tunnel is the best for us. We can now carry out our duties fearlessly.”

