80,000 Kids Taught: Now You Can Get Qshala’s Unique Lessons, Right in Your Home!

Sachin Ravi (29) & Raghav Chakravarthy (30) started Qshala in 2014 with the vision to prepare school children for their future by equipping them with the life skills they need to thrive and be successful in the 21st century. Their live online classes focus on building skill sets such as communication, analytical and observational skills, creative thinking, focus, self-control and making connections.

The founders were both bitten by the curiosity bug at an early age. Their paths crossed at a law college in Pune and once they discovered their shared passion for making learning an easy and interesting affair for children, there was no looking back.

On why they started QShala, Sachin Ravi says that for him sitting in a classroom and learning was never much fun. What would interest him as a young child was participating in quizzes. When he told this to Raghav, they found a common ground to bond over. And thus began their quest to develop an experience where learning could be made both fun and interesting for the children.

So far Qshala has touched the lives of 80,000 kids in six years. However, it’s only been a year since they started their online program which Ravi says, would be an excellent opportunity for parents to introduce their children to the program during this lockdown period: “This is a trying time for all of us but let us try to be optimistic. This lockdown is changing how we do a lot of things, one of them being children truly learning things online at home. QShala allows children to spend their time productively while having fun and interacting with children from across the country.”

What to Expect from the Workshops

Qshala’s online workshops are divided into three modules: Sub Junior (for Grades 1-3), Junior (for Grades 4-7) and Senior (for Grades 8 and above). There’s also a fun online quiz for the whole family, in case you too want to participate with your kid. There is no need for preparation of any kind; only a curious mind.

Anagha Sridhar, one of the facilitators, says that the programs are designed in such a way that they help the younger children in various arenas such as communication, critical & creative thinking, active learning and the older ones in stress management, goal setting, organised thinking and memory building.

QShala, essentially, gives children the opportunity to step out of the rut of rote learning. Their program uses questions along with comprehension, context building, listening, storytelling and many more activities to help kids with communication, analytical skills and building constructive thought processes.

“We have live interactive sessions with children, where seeing them crack difficult questions while having fun is immensely satisfying. They get to engage with children of their own age from across the country, and discuss and share what they learn with each other. Whether you sign up for one session or for all of them under each module, your child will have learnt exponentially by the end of it,” she says.

Amee, of Grade 7, from BGS Public School, Bengaluru, says, “QShala was an amazing and extraordinary experience. It was fun, quality and an engaging workshop. I eagerly look forward to the next QShala Program.”

So don’t let boredom get the better of your children in this lockdown. They can still use their time productively with these online workshops.

