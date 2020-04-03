Bengaluru Mom Lost Nearly 25 Kg with Plant-Based Diet. And She Will Teach You How

“My weight gradually dropped from 75 kg to 60 kg. But that’s not it. My energy levels were high and I became more active.” #OnlineWorkshop #FoodSecrets

Even though it had been two years since she’d given birth to a healthy baby girl, Kirti Yadav’s postnatal health issues—nausea, constipation, low energy levels and insomnia—continued.

While these health issues were not unusual, the Bengaluru resident did some research and realised that her diet was aggravating them and wondered if a change in her eating habits could provide much-needed relief.

So, in 2017, Kirti, a vegetarian, became a vegan. While her health improved by leaps and bounds, an unforeseen but welcome result of this dietary change was weight loss. Today, she conducts workshops to teach vegan recipes of everyday and gourmet dishes. Join her in her online workshops and give a dairy-free spin to your diet!

A plant-based journey that led to healthy weight loss

Speaking to The Better India (TBI), Kirti says, “Before switching my diet, I got a blood check-up done and was shocked to see that my cholesterol levels were very high even though I was eating healthy. I considered the headaches, constipation and such health issues normal because they had always been a part of my life. But they were no doubt, a reason for my struggle. After the blood tests, I started researching diet forms, and I came across many people who had turned vegan and had positive things to say about that lifestyle.”

Butter, ghee, cheese, milk and other dairy products are an intrinsic part of the Indian cuisine, and it seems almost impossible to imagine food without them.

But Kirti had her health issues to overcome, and as an experiment, she decided to make the switch, and it took only a few months for her to see the results. Her cholesterol levels were down, there was no constipation or nausea, and happily enough, she was steadily losing the weight that she had gained during pregnancy.

“I would average around 75 kg before my pregnancy. When I gave up dairy, my weight gradually dropped to 60 kg, and that is my normal now. But that’s not it. My energy levels were high, and I became more active. It became evident to me that this diet was doing more for my body than the previous one,” she tells TBI.

