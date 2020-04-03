IAS Officer Behind Tiruppur’s ‘Disinfection Tunnel’ Explains How It Works

“You wash your hands, walk through the tunnel during which sprayers overhead sprinkle disinfectant and then get into the market. This can considerably reduce the amount of germs you carry into the market.”

On Wednesday, as residents went shopping for their daily groceries to the Thennampalayam vegetable market in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, they were in for a real surprise.

Before entering the sprawling ground to shop for their daily groceries during this nationwide lockdown, they were first asked to wash their hands and then walk through a ‘disinfection tunnel’.

This installation is one among the many steps that the Tiruppur district administration has taken to prevent further spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus.

“People cannot enter the market without washing their hands. Following this, they walk through the tunnel where overhead sprayers sprinkle disinfectant. These steps can considerably reduce the amount of germs they carry into the market,” says District Collector Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan, speaking to The Better India.

What is the disinfectant they use on customers walking into the public?

“The solution we have used to spray is diluted 1 per cent Sodium Hypochlorite. The dilution rate is one part per million (ppm). This is the permissible limit as per World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. This unit was tested and reviewed by a team of doctors who have deemed it safe. We cannot point out the exact levels of efficacy on people passing through this tunnel. Still, it will help us supplement whatever else we have done like disinfecting the market, maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask,” says the Collector.

However, he specifically points out that walking through this tunnel is not a substitute for other preventive measures like hand washing, wearing a face mask and ensuring social distancing between people in the market.

The idea for building this tunnel came from Young Indians, a non-profit entity with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). They reached out to the administration with their proposal, which then fine-tuned it, marked out the place where they would build it, worked with a local team and set it up.

Costing the administration Rs 90,000, this installation consumes 50 litres of the solution in one hour and can operate for 16 hours at a stretch, according to this Deccan Chronicle report. “We have marked out 8-10 other places in the district where we are planning to set up this installation and in certain cases use it on vehicles too as they pass through,” adds the Collector, speaking to The Better India.

By all accounts, this is probably the first time such a tunnel has been installed in India. Yesterday, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation in Jammu & Kashmir commissioned a ‘Decontamination & Sanitizing Tunnel’ outside the Chest Diseases hospital in the city. Similar methods have been used in countries like Thailand and Turkey to contain the epidemic.

“Besides implementing basic social distancing and disinfecting measures in public spaces or markets, we have sent volunteers to different grocery shops to coordinate with the various households they serve. Bigger shops will deliver at home, which is not an issue. But smaller grocery shops, there are concerns about locals gathering there. These volunteers through the phone will call households, take down their requirements, keep the items ready and ask the said member of the household to come and collect at a set time,” says the Collector.

When it comes to managing the COVID-19 epidemic, what we need is a collective effort. While health professionals are on the frontlines treating and monitoring patients afflicted by the virus, it’s district administrations on the ground who are at the forefront of ensuring residents take all necessary measures to impede the spread of this virus.

Measures like the disinfection tunnel, albeit unique, are just one part of the solution.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

