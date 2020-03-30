1000 Stories & Counting: This Storyteller’s Online Session Will Mesmerise You!

Perfect for the family and kids, this online workshop on folklore and local tales will be a great break this lockdown.

The current lockdown has left many people grumbling about not being able to step outdoors and cancel all plans.

While we understand that it is inevitable for boredom to seep in after spending day after day cooped up at home, you can also sign up for online entertainment to perk things up.

One such session we highly recommend is Vikram Sridhar’s ‘Cloudful of Stories,’ which is going to run this week.

Sridhar’s storytelling includes folktales, mythology, history, and oral narratives, albeit with a contemporary twist. While they have the charm and charisma of our grandmothers’ way of storytelling, he brings in his own unique and robust touch to the art form.

The 5-day workshop will have a new theme every day, focusing on the traditional roots of our food, people, animals, birds and trees. So, while you learn a lot about Indian culture, you could also learn a thing or two about conserving everything from nature to human relationships.

If you think this workshop is only for children, think again. Sridhar, who is a B-School graduate and a former MNC employee with eight years of experience in the field of storytelling, is a delight to watch regardless of what age group you belong to.

“It’s a great way to have a lot of fun together, laugh and indulge in some well-meaning break-time,” says Sridhar. “There’s a separate theme every day of the week; ranging from animals such as monkey and donkeys; birds such as pigeons and sparrows; funny-men such as jokers and clowns; colours such as pink, purple, and blue, and food such as idlis and bondas,” adds the Bengaluru-based artist.

“Art is known to heal; you can incorporate some in your down-time, especially since it’s been passed down to us for generations now. And I’m just a humble catalyst who’s able to revive the artform and bring you folktales and folklores of the times past,” signs off the 36-year-old.

You can sign up for the workshop here. It’s open for registration against a small, nominal fee.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

