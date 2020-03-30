UPSC Reschedules CSE Interview & Other Exams For COVID-19: Check Out Updated List

Civil Service Examination interview rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreak. Check out tips from UPSC topper on how to ace the interview.

As per a notice issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 20 March 2020, the IAS interviews, which were to be held from 23 March to 3 April have now been deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from 23 March, 2020 to 3 April 2020 are deferred till further orders. New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course of time.”

The UPSC will soon announce a new schedule. Do keep checking the official website to get details.

Other interviews that have been rescheduled include:

Scientist B (Junior Geophysicist)

Assistant Professor (Applied Art)

Assistant Director (CPDO)

Administrative Officer (Agriculture)

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

Deputy Director (Safety)

Assistant Professor (painting)

Scientist B (Chemist)

Instrumentation Engineer

Additional Assistant Director –

Nautical Surveyor cum Deputy Director-General

Administrative Officer (BRO)

Using This Time in a Productive Manner

The interview is the last stage after which the commission releases the names of selected candidates who will go on to train at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy in Mussoorie.

While some candidates might look at the current situation as a setback, they could also think of it as an opportunity to hone the skills required to crack this stage.

Here are some tips:

In an exclusive interview with The Better India, Atirag Chaplot, who secured an AIR of 15 in 2018 and also secured the highest marks (206 out of 275) in the interview, mentioned the following things to remember:

Spend time watching and learning answering techniques from the interview videos of toppers, that are available online.

Focus on the genuineness of the answer rather than working on your confidence levels is essential. The interviewers, with their combined years of experience, will be able to see through any facade.

Do not have prepared answers for standard questions like – why have you chosen the UPSC? What motivates you? Stay genuine and answer it earnestly instead of delivering a prepared speech.

Try and bring in your personal experiences to the questions being asked.

Shreyans Kumat who clinched an AIR 4 in 2018 in this interview to TBI said, “Even if you are preparing for current affairs, remember to focus on your State or details you have mentioned in the form. The chances are that the questions will be based on those.”

