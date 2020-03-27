Want to Help Daily Wage Workers? City-Wise Helplines to Get Them Food, Essentials

I cannot help but count my blessing as I sit at home and carry on with my usual work. Of course, the COVID-19 lockdown has been a setback in the usual routine. But there are thousands of migrant labourers whose lives have been completely disrupted. Many in the unorganised sector have been forced to travel back home on foot with no guarantee of adequate food, water or shelter on the way.
This is the time for us to use our privileges wisely, to ensure that our savings help someone in crisis that has hit the world hard but the poor and the marginalised, harder.
So, here is a city-wise list of initiatives that can help daily wage labourers or any underprivileged individuals. Get in touch with them and help a family survive through the COVID-19 lockdown.
Disclaimer: We will keep updating the list as we verify new helplines and initiatives. If you have any leads, please email us on editorial@thebetterindia.com with the subject line: “Helpline for Daily Wage Labourers” followed by the location where they operate.
Delhi/NCR Helplines
- NGO Goonj has increased their efforts to supply food, grocery and other essential materials to daily wage labourers and other needy individuals. Contact: 011- 41401216, 26972351
- Call Ajeevika Bureau at 9958161866 (Vishal Tejpal) or 9999728452 (Loveleen Kumar Satija) for food or other essentials in Gurugram
- Contact Adhikar Foundation at +916397804723 to provide cooked food to labourers
- Ring up the Workers Unity organisation at 8920794944 or 9540886678
Bengaluru Helplines
- Diya Ghar is providing food and hygiene products such as soaps, hand wash etc to those who have lost their livelihood temporarily or permanently during this lockdown. At the moment, the fastest way to reach them is via their email: contact@diyaghar.org but once their telephonic helpline is set up, we will update here.
- Contact Goonj Team at 9663798026 / 9620136320 / 080-43752143 for help in Bengaluru.
Ahmedabad
Elixir Foundation is helping migrant daily wage workers with food and other necessities. Before the lockdown, they had crowdfunded resources and now, one call from you can keep a family safe.
Contact: 9016558924
Vadodara
Elixir is also helping people living in Vadodara under dire conditions. Their helplines are operational 24×7.
Contact: 9574040335.
Chennai
Contact Goonj at 9354937428 / 044-49533991 or email them on jigisha@goonj.org / anisha@goonj.org
Mumbai Helplines
- If you know anyone in need of food kits and who can collect them from Palghar, contact individual volunteer Lynette D’Souza at 9765472264
- Contact Himanshu at 022- 28453034 or 7838037092 of Goonj
- Call the Elixir Foundation at 8655486459
- Contact YUVA at 9830795695 or 9167723237 for emergency relief to needy families,
Kolkata Helplines
- Goonj operates in Kolkata too. Get in touch with them at: Iftikar Ahmed: 8287969739 or iftikar@goonj.org Arpita: 8287969740 or arpita@goonj.org
Nagpur
- The Seva Kitchen is getting help from NGOs and individual donors to ensure construction workers, scrap collectors and other daily wage workers are well fed during the COVID-19 lockdown. You can get in touch with them if you know any family in need or if you want to help the cause with food packages or hygiene products.
Contact Khushroo Poacha at 9561011264.
Hyderabad
Contact Paritosh from Goonj at 09441553473 or 9640433473.
Patna
Contact Sheoji Chaturvedi from team Goonj at 9631568989 or sheoji@goonj.org
Kochi
Contact Jojo from Goonj at 0484-2977602 or 9847415522
How Else Can I Help?
We can do our bit even if we don’t know any daily wage labourers. Donate to NGOs, organisations and individual initiatives who are ensuring safety and essential goods to daily wage workers, migrated labourers and other underprivileged communities.
- A campaign by Give India is raising money to support nearly 600 families who are hit hard due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. They aim to raise Rs 1.5 crore to support these families with minimum wage in cash until they can gain employment again. Click on this link to support their cause.
- Not-for-Profits Aajeevika Bureau and Citizens for Shelter Alliance Ahmedabad (CISHAA) have partnered to provide food kits to the urban poor in Ahmedabad. For more details and to contribute to their cause, click here (or go to their crowdfunding page by following this link)
- Donate Care Kit for the Homeless via the Uday Foundation by clicking on this link
- The trans community has also been affected due to shortage of livelihood options. You can support them through the COVID-19 lockdown by following this link.
