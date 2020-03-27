Want to Help Daily Wage Workers? City-Wise Helplines to Get Them Food, Essentials

Hit by lockdown, stranded on roads –India’s daily wage labourers, who live from hand to mouth, are struggling to make ends meet. Here’s your chance to help them. #CoronavirusLockdown.

I cannot help but count my blessing as I sit at home and carry on with my usual work. Of course, the COVID-19 lockdown has been a setback in the usual routine. But there are thousands of migrant labourers whose lives have been completely disrupted. Many in the unorganised sector have been forced to travel back home on foot with no guarantee of adequate food, water or shelter on the way.

This is the time for us to use our privileges wisely, to ensure that our savings help someone in crisis that has hit the world hard but the poor and the marginalised, harder.

So, here is a city-wise list of initiatives that can help daily wage labourers or any underprivileged individuals. Get in touch with them and help a family survive through the COVID-19 lockdown.

Disclaimer: We will keep updating the list as we verify new helplines and initiatives. If you have any leads, please email us on editorial@thebetterindia.com with the subject line: “Helpline for Daily Wage Labourers” followed by the location where they operate.

Delhi/NCR Helplines

NGO Goonj has increased their efforts to supply food, grocery and other essential materials to daily wage labourers and other needy individuals. Contact: 011- 41401216, 26972351

Call Ajeevika Bureau at 9958161866 (Vishal Tejpal) or 9999728452 (Loveleen Kumar Satija) for food or other essentials in Gurugram

Contact Adhikar Foundation at +916397804723 to provide cooked food to labourers

Ring up the Workers Unity organisation at 8920794944 or 9540886678

Bengaluru Helplines

Diya Ghar is providing food and hygiene products such as soaps, hand wash etc to those who have lost their livelihood temporarily or permanently during this lockdown. At the moment, the fastest way to reach them is via their email: contact@diyaghar.org but once their telephonic helpline is set up, we will update here.

Contact Goonj Team at 9663798026 / 9620136320 / 080-43752143 for help in Bengaluru.

Ahmedabad

Elixir Foundation is helping migrant daily wage workers with food and other necessities. Before the lockdown, they had crowdfunded resources and now, one call from you can keep a family safe.

Contact: 9016558924

Vadodara

Elixir is also helping people living in Vadodara under dire conditions. Their helplines are operational 24×7.

Contact: 9574040335.

Chennai

Contact Goonj at 9354937428 / 044-49533991 or email them on jigisha@goonj.org / anisha@goonj.org

Mumbai Helplines

If you know anyone in need of food kits and who can collect them from Palghar, contact individual volunteer Lynette D’Souza at 9765472264

Contact Himanshu at 022- 28453034 or 7838037092 of Goonj

Call the Elixir Foundation at 8655486459

Contact YUVA at 9830795695 or 9167723237 for emergency relief to needy families,

Kolkata Helplines

Goonj operates in Kolkata too. Get in touch with them at: Iftikar Ahmed: 8287969739 or iftikar@goonj.org Arpita: 8287969740 or arpita@goonj.org

Nagpur

The Seva Kitchen is getting help from NGOs and individual donors to ensure construction workers, scrap collectors and other daily wage workers are well fed during the COVID-19 lockdown. You can get in touch with them if you know any family in need or if you want to help the cause with food packages or hygiene products.

Contact Khushroo Poacha at 9561011264.

Hyderabad

Contact Paritosh from Goonj at 09441553473 or 9640433473.

Patna

Contact Sheoji Chaturvedi from team Goonj at 9631568989 or sheoji@goonj.org

Kochi

Contact Jojo from Goonj at 0484-2977602 or 9847415522

How Else Can I Help?

We can do our bit even if we don’t know any daily wage labourers. Donate to NGOs, organisations and individual initiatives who are ensuring safety and essential goods to daily wage workers, migrated labourers and other underprivileged communities.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

