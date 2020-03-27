We are currently under a nation wide lockdown and if withdrawing or depositing money is becoming a challenge, you could opt for this home-delivery service.

Despite the 21 day lockdown that India is currently under, banks will continue to function since they come under essential services.

Additionally, major banks like HDFC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra and Axis bank are now offering cash delivery facilities to their customers.

While this service was initially being offered to only senior citizens, the latest update suggests that anyone can avail of this facility by paying anything between Rs 100-200.

Here are a few examples of how this service will function for different banks

1. HDFC

HDFC is offering a cash delivery facility to its customers, in addition to providing a cheque and cash pickup service as well. The bank performs multiple verifications and identifications to ensure that utmost security measures are in place.

Customers can check and verify the photo identification of the person who comes to collect cash or before making any transaction. Customers who want to avail this facility will be charged a fee from Rs 100-200.

Do note that a comprehensive insurance package also protects these transactions. To avail of this service or know more, click here and contact your closest branch.

2. Axis Bank

The doorstep banking feature by Axis Bank lets you call a phone banking officer and request a service that you would like from the comfort of your home. Services currently being offered include cash pickup, instrument pickup and delivery of cash and demand drafts. To avail this service, customers are requested to use their debit card number and debit card PIN.

Do note that this service is available to all savings account holders. The address on which you wish for the cash delivery or pick up to take place must be registered with the bank. You can request for one doorstep delivery/pickup per day.

For more details, you can click here and access the details.

3. State Bank of India (SBI)

Initially started to help senior citizen customers over 70 years of age, differently-abled customers and infirm customers, including visually-impaired customers, SBI’s service of home delivery of cash and collection of cash/cheque is now being extended to other account holders who are fully KYC-compliant, with a valid mobile number registered with the bank and reside within a 5 km radius from their home branch.

Do note that this service will not be available for joint accounts, minor accounts and accounts of non-personal nature. Customers can avail this service for a nominal fee of Rs 100 per transaction. For more details, you can click here.

Things to note when inside an ATM

Avoid entering the ATM kiosk if it someone is already inside.

Avoid touching areas in the ATM kiosk.

Avoid using ATMs, if you are unwell.

Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or a handkerchief while sneezing or coughing.

Avoid disposing used tissue papers and masks inside an ATM lobby.

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc and leave us worried, this article will help you understand how you can keep your home, phone, and other personal belongings clean and sterilised.

According to this report, cash withdrawals from banks hit a 16-month high when the public withdrew Rs 53,000 crore during the fortnight ended March 13. While these measures to have cash delivered and picked up are being implemented by the banks to help customers, it is also advisable to use digital payments for most transactions to avoid the need to transact with cash altogether.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

