Jowar Puffs To Smoothies: Made By Two Moms, These Healthy Snacks Are a Kid’s Dream

The duo has marked their presence in more than 100 trade and neighbourhood stores across metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

New mothers face several challenges post-pregnancy, and it was the same for Farah Menzies and Shreya Lamba. However, what they didn’t anticipate was that amid everything, they would discover an untapped gap in the food industry in India, and their attempts to fill this gap, would lead to a super successful business venture named Mumum Co.!

“Children love to snack all the time, but there is a serious lack of ready-to-eat snacks in India that are also healthy and this got me thinking,” explains Farah.

With her corporate experience and an MBA from Harvard to bank on, Farah decided to pursue her dream of becoming an entrepreneur and laid the foundation for Mumum Co.

Having obtained her post-graduate degree from the London School of Economics and an MBA from INSEAD, Shreya too came in with a strong business background lending her expertise to the company.

By December 2016, Shreya also quit her job in Delhi and decided to step in as a full-time partner in the company.

Today, Mumum Co. focuses on daily and weekly snack boxes for children which are delicious and at the same time meets their nutritional needs.

“Being mothers, we were very particular about being completely transparent and having all the ingredients listed on the label because our children deserve only the best” she adds.

The duo have marked their presence in more than 100 trade and neighbourhood stores across metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore and numerous online platforms.

In the future, they aim to build a diverse team of women with expertise in different fields for the development of Mumum Co. and help women, who have quit their jobs to raise children, re-enter the workforce again.

Wholesome, Healthy Snacks for Kids

“The first product from the Mumum Co. was “Cool Crunchies,” which are star-shaped puffs of jowar, ragi and corn tossed with real fruit and veggie powders. This snack, which is rich in fibre, calcium, protein and minerals became a big hit in India,” says Shreya.

After this, the duo launched ‘Mighty Melties’ that are pure-fruit snacks, or as the pair calls them, “smoothies on the go.”

“Mighty Melties are 100% natural fruit, blended and freeze-dried, and rich in vitamin C, potassium and fibre. We’ve also recently launched “Super Sprinklies,” that are super-grain puffs of rice and barley tossed with real fruit powder,” says Farah.

“From the feedback that we’ve got from our customers, we’ve understood that parents are always on the lookout for real and healthy snacks that excite children and Mumum Co. has been able to meet this need with our range of products,” she adds.

It is because of healthy ventures like Mumum Co. that we can provide our children with nutritious snacking alternatives, and we applaud these mothers for providing us with innovative snacking options.

Also Read: Ladies, Looking to Restart a Career? IIT-Madras’ New Courses Will Help You Upskill

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.