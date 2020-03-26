Ladies, Looking to Restart a Career? IIT-Madras’ New Courses Will Help You Upskill

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched a unique initiative called ‘Career Back 2 Women’ (CB2Women) to help women restart their careers after a break.
A graduate or diploma holder from any discipline can register for the course.
Under this 150-hour skill training programme, applicants will be offered four technology-based courses:
- Track 1: Data Science and Big Data
- Track 2: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)
- Track 3: Cyber Security with Digital Forensics
- Track 4: Software Engineering with Programming in Python with MongoDB.
IIT Madras’ Digital Skills Academy will run all the courses (basic and advanced) in collaboration with Forensic Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies.
Before the courses begin, it is mandatory for participants to undergo a 20-hour programme called ‘Back To Technical Track’ (BTCUBE) to familiarise themselves with the latest technologies and jargons at the end of which they can opt for specialisation.
The fee of BTCUBE course stands at Rs 17,700 (inclusive of tax).
The course will be carried out from 9-31 May and on successful completion, the students will be awarded with Certified Professional Back To Technical Track certificates.
Course Details, Eligibility & More
1) Data Science And Big Data Analytics
The course will provide an overview of how to pose meaningful data analytics problems for real-life applications.
Click here to know modules of Basic & Advanced Level
2) Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning
This course is targeted at professionals, practising engineers and scientists who are interested in learning and understanding AI / ML in sufficient depth and breadth.
Click here to know modules of Basic & Advanced Level
3) Cyber Security
It is a comprehensive course to learn effective steps to prevent cyber-attacks, protect IT assets and detect adversaries with techniques.
Click here to know modules of Basic & Advanced Level
4) Software Engineering And Programming Tools
The course is targeted at people who are interested in learning and understanding Computational Thinking, Algorithms & Python with Mongo/DB.
Click here to know modules of Basic & Advanced Level
Qualification, Duration and Course Dates are the same for all tracks. Whereas for fees for Track four is different.
Fees for Track 1,2,3:
Basic: Rs 41,300
Advanced: Rs 59,000
Fees For Track 4:
Basic: Rs 26,904
Advanced: Rs 35,046
Education Qualifications for Basic & Advance:
Graduates or Diploma Holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline.
Duration:
Basic: 10 weeks
Advance: 20 weeks
Course Dates:
Basic: 6 June to 9 August
Advance: 16 August-27 December
Job Placement Assistance
As per the institute, candidates who complete advance module (in selected tracks) will be given assistance
“CB2W from IIT Madras’ Digital Skills Academy is a progressive step that would help in getting more women into STEM occupations and I look forward to the positive impact this will make in the years to come,” Amit Aggarwal, VP, and CEO, IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council, NASSCOM, told India Today.
(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)