Ladies, Looking to Restart a Career? IIT-Madras’ New Courses Will Help You Upskill

From data science, artificial intelligence to cybersecurity, IIT Madras offers four technology-based courses to help women restart their careers after a break

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched a unique initiative called ‘Career Back 2 Women’ (CB2Women) to help women restart their careers after a break.

A graduate or diploma holder from any discipline can register for the course.

Under this 150-hour skill training programme, applicants will be offered four technology-based courses:

Track 1: Data Science and Big Data

Track 2: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)

Track 3: Cyber Security with Digital Forensics

Track 4: Software Engineering with Programming in Python with MongoDB.

IIT Madras’ Digital Skills Academy will run all the courses (basic and advanced) in collaboration with Forensic Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies.

Before the courses begin, it is mandatory for participants to undergo a 20-hour programme called ‘Back To Technical Track’ (BTCUBE) to familiarise themselves with the latest technologies and jargons at the end of which they can opt for specialisation.

The fee of BTCUBE course stands at Rs 17,700 (inclusive of tax).

The course will be carried out from 9-31 May and on successful completion, the students will be awarded with Certified Professional Back To Technical Track certificates.

Course Details, Eligibility & More

1) Data Science And Big Data Analytics

The course will provide an overview of how to pose meaningful data analytics problems for real-life applications.

Click here to know modules of Basic & Advanced Level

2) Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning

This course is targeted at professionals, practising engineers and scientists who are interested in learning and understanding AI / ML in sufficient depth and breadth.

Click here to know modules of Basic & Advanced Level

3) Cyber Security

It is a comprehensive course to learn effective steps to prevent cyber-attacks, protect IT assets and detect adversaries with techniques.

Click here to know modules of Basic & Advanced Level

4) Software Engineering And Programming Tools

The course is targeted at people who are interested in learning and understanding Computational Thinking, Algorithms & Python with Mongo/DB.

Click here to know modules of Basic & Advanced Level

Qualification, Duration and Course Dates are the same for all tracks. Whereas for fees for Track four is different.

Fees for Track 1,2,3:

Basic: Rs 41,300

Advanced: Rs 59,000

Fees For Track 4:

Basic: Rs 26,904

Advanced: Rs 35,046

Education Qualifications for Basic & Advance:

Graduates or Diploma Holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline.

Duration:

Basic: 10 weeks

Advance: 20 weeks

Course Dates:

Basic: 6 June to 9 August

Advance: 16 August-27 December

Job Placement Assistance

As per the institute, candidates who complete advance module (in selected tracks) will be given assistance

“CB2W from IIT Madras’ Digital Skills Academy is a progressive step that would help in getting more women into STEM occupations and I look forward to the positive impact this will make in the years to come,” Amit Aggarwal, VP, and CEO, IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council, NASSCOM, told India Today.

