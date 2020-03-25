COVID-19: 21 Cool Things You Can Try Out in 21 Days, Right at Home!

Self-quarantine is the need of the hour and these activities will help you keep fit, active and productive!

As of 25th March, India is on complete lockdown for 21 days. It’s a positive step to curb the spread of Coronavirus. For the next three weeks, we are restricted for space but have loads of time at our disposal. But let’s not waste it binge-watching that sitcom AGAIN or scrolling through social media endlessly. Here are 21 things you can do to keep these 21 days productive and free of lethargy:

1. Spare 30 Minutes for your Body

Pick up a time in the morning or evening for your exercise routine and stick to it. Beginners can take up simple skipping, crunches or mountain climbs. It won’t take up much of your time but help you remain fit and active throughout the lockdown.

2. Or Just do Yoga

Register for an online workshop for a yoga session and follow the practice daily. Long hours of sitting idle are bound to take a toll on your back, eyes and activeness. Some yoga early in the morning can help you remain energetic.

3. Enrol for Online Workshops

There’s so much to learn even from the comfort of your home. From yoga to gardening, you can upskill yourself during this Coronavirus lockdown. Browse through online workshops and see what new catches your fancy.

4. Become an e-volunteer!

Utilise your skills during the coronavirus lockdown to volunteer for different causes- from the comfort of your home! Are you a social media wizard or a pro at graphic designing? These volunteering opportunities are yours to seize! Check out one such e-volunteering platform here.

5. Try a New Recipe to Keep Busy during COVID-19 Lockdown

Keep the ingredients minimal so you don’t have to rush to the grocery store anytime soon. But if you haven’t cooked in a long time, now’s your chance to wear that chef’s hat again and prepare a meal for yourself. At the same time, try out new hot and cool drinks since your market-bought drinks will now be limited.

6. Compost Kitchen Waste

Waste-pickers will most likely bring down their shifts (as they should, Coronavirus won’t spare anyone) but your bins need not be overflowing. Pick a spare container and try composting most of your wet waste

7. And Make Bio-Enzyme Too!

Citrus foods like orange peels and lemon are not to be composted. What can you do with them? Make batches of bio-enzymes! It’s easy to prepare and may take weeks to get ready. But the first step is to take the first step, right?

8. Pamper Yourself

Many fruit and vegetable peels are fantastic for your skin. They exfoliate, hydrate and rejuvenate your skin to make it super soft. Now that you have additional time at your hands, why not make a spa day out of it and get back your glorious skin texture?

9. Hair Spa During a COVID-19 Lockdown

While you are at it, revive your beautiful locks too! Now is the time when you can oil your hair generously, apply homemade hair packs and spare hours together pampering your hair. No pollution, no outdoor chemicals to hamper your hair. I say, go for those much-deserved natural hair spas and come out of this feeling gorgeous!

10. Gardening During the COVID-19 lockdown

Some seeds from the vegetables and fruits you have stocked can be used to make a flourishing garden. Space or no space, you can have tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, chilli saplings in small containers. At the end of these three weeks, you can have a nice mini-garden right in your home!

11. Upcycle Bottles into Planters

Most of us have empty plastic bottles lying around. Convert them into pretty hanging planters. They go perfectly well on any windows and can help purify indoor air too! Click here to know 10 innovative ways to upcycle plastic bottles.

12. Upcycling during COVID-19 Lockdown

While you are at it, why not upcycle other waste too? Cartons, bottles, boxes, old shoes can all have a makeover during the lockdown period. Go crazy with your creativity during these three weeks and upcycle as much dry waste as you can!

13. Rags to Riches

Have you hoarded old clothes because they are too special? Well, while you are sitting at home during the coronavirus lockdown, transform them into something you will use. Let’s safeguard your sentiments while also utilising old clothes. Here are some fun ideas.

14. Marie Kondo your Cabinets

Never got the time to go through things you’ll never use? Marie Kondo your stuff during these 21 days! Anything that “doesn’t spark joy” goes in spare boxes. After the lockdown is over, donate these old clothes, toys, shoes, accessories, books etc to those who need and appreciate them.

15. Get those Ignored Spots Cleaned

Some blind spots- like behind the TV, in nooks of windows or in corners of the ceiling, get missed out during regular cleaning. But not anymore. Use your free time to dust them and keep them clean to prevent any dust allergies or illnesses.

16. DIY Organisers

Entangling wires, cluttered socks and messy drawers often make the room look super untidy. The solution? DIY organisers made from trash! It doesn’t take much time or effort to make them and you’ll end up with a cleaner, tidier looking room!

17. Spare a thought for Birds

Summer is upon us and birds might be looking for food and water more than usual. Make a bird feeder or simply put bowls of water and bird feed (ripe fruits, grains etc) on your terrace or balcony. That’s all you need to do but the result is very rewarding!

18. Go for a Body Detox

Okay, now that restaurants are closed and food delivery is hardly the option, go for that body detox you always wanted to try. You’ll be at the comfort of your home anyway, so there’s less chance of fatigue. Why not use this opportunity to detox?

19. Get some Personalised home Decor

And by that, we mean, do it yourself! Make candles, revive furniture, make mats from old clothes, convert cardboard into bookshelves- the opportunities are endless! Give your home a makeover with decor that you made yourself! All those DIY videos that you have saved in your lists but never utilised? Now is the time!

20. Traditional Games to get You over the Lockdown Blues

Bring out those old board and card games that once had you engaged for hours together! Relive those childhood memories with your family members or flatmates by playing them regularly. It will help you more if you restrict your screen time to x hours every day.

21. Take up a Planet-friendly Challenge

It could be anything- from avoiding meat to giving up plastic. These 21 days could be a fantastic start to taking up challenges that help you and the planet! Maintain a diary of what you decided, the challenges, how you overcame them etc. We guarantee you’ll be brimming with pride at the end of the three weeks!

Also read: No Domestic Help? 22 Home Hacks to Make Your Life Easy & Sorted

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.