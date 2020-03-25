COVID-19: Prepping For Bank Exams? Now Do #GharSeCoaching For Free

Do not let the lockdown bog you, enrol for free online coaching for banking examinations now.

India is officially under a 21-day lockdown. Naturally, this disrupts schedules and makes life difficult for all, especially students who are preparing for competitive examinations and were taking coaching assistance.

According to this report, over 4 million students appear for the various competitive examinations each year in India.

Fortunately, a number of coaching portals have come forward to offer free coaching classes to students struggling to keep up with their studies.

One amongst them is Oliveboard, an online platform that offers coaching assistance to students who are preparing to appear for banking, insurance and railways competitive examinations. Launched in 2013, the platform has more than 5 million subscribers.

How Can You Enrol?

• Log in to the official website

• Click on Register, a tab you can find on the top right corner

• Enter in the details and click on Register

• Once done, you will be redirected to a page with various options of examinations

• You will have to click on the Bank & Insurance tab

• This will redirect you to a page with all the content, mock tests, and video lessons

Things to Know

Each day students can attend two live coaching sessions online and can access the content in English and Hindi

These classes will be conducted by faculty experts on the Oliveboard platform

The live classes will focus on building strength in subjects that are common to all banking competitive examinations

Students can also attempt mock tests, which will help them get better at writing these exams and also help in gaining speed

There is also about 50+ hours of video content that students can access

Each mock test that the student attempts will be examined and a detailed report will be sent to the student

The report includes details about the strengths and weaknesses on which the student can work accordingly.

If you are studying for these examinations or know someone who is, do share details of this free online course with them.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

