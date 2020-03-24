Central University Entrance Exams 2020: How to Apply, Exam Pattern & More

The Central University body has started the application process and released the dates for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) on its official website.
CUCET is a national level entrance examination jointly organised by ten central universities. The paper is conducted once in a year across various cities in India, for admission into several Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) & other research-based programmes.
From the University of Kashmir to the University of Kerala, applicants appearing for this exam can take admission in 14 Central Universities and 4 State Universities across the country.
Eligibility
Candidates who have passed their Class 12 exam or are currently appearing for the same are eligible for UG programmes. Meanwhile, students with a bachelor’s degree or ones in the final year of degree can apply for the PG and research-based programmes.
The last date to apply for all three programmes is 11 April . For the UG and PG programmes, the entrance exam will be held from May 30-3. For research programmes, it will be from June 6-7.
Fee Structure
For UG/PG programmes:
- Rs 800 for General/ OBC/ EWS (Economically Weaker Sections)
- Rs 350 for SC/ST
For Research Programmes
- Rs 1000 for General/ OBC/ EWS (Economically Weaker Sections)
- Rs 450 for SC/ST
Nature of Exam
For UG & PG Programmes:
- Part A: 25 MCQs on language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills
- Part B: 75 MCQs on domain knowledge.
Please Note: For Admission to some Integrated Programme/MBA/LLB/MCA or any other general programme, only one paper comprising 100 MCQs covering English language, reasoning, data interpretations/numerical ability, general awareness and analytical skills will be held.
For Research Programmes:
- Part A: 50 MCQs based on language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, analytical skills and 50 MCQs on Research Methodology
- Part B: 50 MCQs on domain knowledge
How to Apply For CUCET
- Open the official website and click the ‘Open Application Form’ button or
- Click here for the direct link
- Click on ‘New Registration’ at the bottom of the page to create ID and password
- Fill in the details and proceed to fill the application form
- Upload images and make the payment
- On submitting the form, the applicant will receive SMS and Email alerts.
Click here to know more.
The results are likely to be announced on 26 June post which a counselling schedule will be released.
Edited Gayatri Mishra