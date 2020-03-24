Central University Entrance Exams 2020: How to Apply, Exam Pattern & More

Students studying in class 12 and final year undergraduate students can apply for this entrance exam which provides a single-window opportunity to the students seeking admission in 14 Central Universities and 4 State Universities across the country.

The Central University body has started the application process and released the dates for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) on its official website.

CUCET is a national level entrance examination jointly organised by ten central universities. The paper is conducted once in a year across various cities in India, for admission into several Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) & other research-based programmes.

From the University of Kashmir to the University of Kerala, applicants appearing for this exam can take admission in 14 Central Universities and 4 State Universities across the country.



Eligibility

Candidates who have passed their Class 12 exam or are currently appearing for the same are eligible for UG programmes. Meanwhile, students with a bachelor’s degree or ones in the final year of degree can apply for the PG and research-based programmes.

The last date to apply for all three programmes is 11 April . For the UG and PG programmes, the entrance exam will be held from May 30-3. For research programmes, it will be from June 6-7.

Fee Structure

For UG/PG programmes:

Rs 800 for General/ OBC/ EWS (Economically Weaker Sections)

Rs 350 for SC/ST

For Research Programmes

Rs 1000 for General/ OBC/ EWS (Economically Weaker Sections)

Rs 450 for SC/ST

Nature of Exam

For UG & PG Programmes:

Part A: 25 MCQs on language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills

Part B: 75 MCQs on domain knowledge.

Please Note: For Admission to some Integrated Programme/MBA/LLB/MCA or any other general programme, only one paper comprising 100 MCQs covering English language, reasoning, data interpretations/numerical ability, general awareness and analytical skills will be held.

For Research Programmes:

Part A: 50 MCQs based on language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, analytical skills and 50 MCQs on Research Methodology

Part B: 50 MCQs on domain knowledge

How to Apply For CUCET

Open the official website and click the ‘Open Application Form’ button or

Click here for the direct link

Click on ‘New Registration’ at the bottom of the page to create ID and password

Fill in the details and proceed to fill the application form

Upload images and make the payment

On submitting the form, the applicant will receive SMS and Email alerts.

Click here to know more.

The results are likely to be announced on 26 June post which a counselling schedule will be released.

Also Read: 85 Vacancies Announced by UPSC: How to Apply, Eligibility & Exemptions

Edited Gayatri Mishra

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.