No Domestic Help? 19 Easy and Quick Hacks to Keep Your Home Spotless

It is critical for all domestic help to be given paid leave, so that we are all safe. In the meanwhile, here’s how our homes can be kept in order.

As cases of Covid 19 continue to rise across the world, we must take self-quarantine and social distancing very seriously.

Here, it is also necessary to give some (paid) time off to the people who make our lives so much easier—domestic help, housekeeping staff and cooks—as they are just as vulnerable, if not more, to this highly contagious disease.

If you’re someone who is used to doing housework every once in a while, this won’t make much of a difference, but if you are entirely dependent on your house help, it can be quite a trying time.

But, worry, not! Here are 19 easy tips to make sure your home remains sparkly clean even without paid help.

A family that cleans together stays together:

Get everyone in the house to work. Divide the chores according to the strengths of each member and let them do what they do best (or make it into a game and keep rotating the tasks like ‘wheel of fortune’!) Get everyone responsible for things they use— that means, everyone washes the dishes they use, the person who bathes last cleans the bathroom, and the one who loves the pet the most cleans their hair. The floors need to be cleaned every day but don’t go overboard. Sweep them daily but mop them on alternating days. Get the kids involved in cleaning tasks. Arranging toys, putting clothes to dry, watering the plants can be easy, harmless chores that young children can take up. Every day, pick out one or two new cleaning tasks, that don’t take more than 30 minutes but leaves you feeling more productive. It can just be cleaning the television screen or making DIY wire organisers or organising your closet using the Marie Kondo method. Garbage disposal needs to be a rotating responsibility.

Cleaning the kitchen: Where the magic happens Ordering in should be your last resort now that most of the cities are under lockdown. Cook at home but reduce the number of dishes you cook every day. Go for two meals instead of four (you can compensate with pickles, jams and chutneys instead). Go for as many one-pot meals as you can. Divide the job between all family members—the older generation can cut vegetables, children can wash, and clean staples and those not familiar with cooking can now learn a new skill! Be conscious of using fewer dishes than usual. Cover glasses after drinking water and re-use them when you’re thirsty again. Use cook-and-serve kind of vessels to reduce washing. Put away dry utensils without any delay.

Bedroom: Your personal space should always be comforting Get into the habit of making your bed as soon as you get up. One small productive thing at the beginning of the day sets the wheel in motion. Decluttering begins here. Every person occupying the room needs to be responsible for its cleanliness, at least during the self-quarantine period. The kids can sweep and mop the floor, fold their clothes and arrange them in the cupboard. Follow this simple rule—no clothes or accessories should ever be on the bed, chairs, tables or floor. They should either be on you, in the washing machine or the cupboard. A tidy room makes cleaning seem less daunting. No shoes, food, or drinks in the bedroom—and if someone brings them in, cleaning up is their responsibility.

Bathroom Cleaning: It need not be the dirtiest of the rooms Once every week, ask each member of the family to clean just one portion of the bathroom. It can be the washbasin, shelves or the floor. Keep a bucket in the bathroom to dump used clothes in. Schedule a day for the laundry and follow it. This will not just reduce your efforts but also save water. Get one member of the family to run the machine, the other to put clothes to dry and the third to take the clothes off the line. Divide work and rule the roost! Make sure sanitary pads are disposed of regularly. Don’t let them sit inside the toilet dustbin for more than three days. Rotate the responsibility of scrubbing toilets once or twice a week. There must be no shame in cleaning something we all use every day.

