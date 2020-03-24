COVID-19: Here Are the 12 Private Labs Authorised to Conduct Tests

Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai,and Ahmedabad get private labs authorised to test for COVID-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given permission to 12 private laboratories across India to conduct tests to detect COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Twelve private-lab chains have registered after being allowed for Covid-19 testing; they have 15,000 collection centres,” said the ICMR.

The list includes five labs in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Tamil Nadu, and one each in Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Given below are the details of the private testing labs.

1. Delhi

Lal Path Labs, Block -E, Sector 18, Rohini, Delhi

2. Gujarat

Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

3. Haryana

Strand Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram

SRL Limited, GP26, Sector 18, Gurugram

4. Maharastra

Thyrocare Technologies Limited, D37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai

Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., 306, 307/T, 3rd Floor, Sunshine Blvd., Andheri (W), Mumbai

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Unit No. 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai

Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai

SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Estate, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai

5. Karnataka

Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru

6. Tamil Nadu

Dept. of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore

Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Ltd, Chennai

Things to know

The Central Government has recommended that the maximum charge for each Covid-19 test by private laboratories should not exceed Rs 4,500.

However, in the wake of the pandemic, ICMR recommends that these tests be carried out for free or at a subsidised rate.

It is also advisable that separate sample collection sites are created by the private labs.

The guidelines even recommend home collection of sample to minimise contact with others.

It is imperative that the staff at the private labs are well trained in good laboratory practices and must also handle the disposal of the biomedical waste in an appropriate manner.

Laboratory test should only be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per the ICMR guidelines for COVID-19.

All test reports along with contact information of the patient must be shared with ICMR.

All private laboratories which have National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for real-time PCR SA for RNA virus will be allowed to conduct Covid-19 tests.

Failure to comply with the guidelines will result in legal action.

Also Read: Does Fever/Cough Mean You Need a COVID-19 Test? Here’s What ICMR Guidelines Say

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.