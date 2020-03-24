Quarantine & Bake: 3 Simple & Healthy Recipes To Try Out While You’re At Home

Don’t go for elaborate recipes if you’re running short of food supplies. These minimal recipes use basic and easily available ingredients to bake your favourite treats!

At home and bored? It’s time to take out your whisking bowls and get productive. Here are a few easy baking recipes that you can try out while you’re working from home or on quarantine. And the best part? You’ll end up with something to snack on!

Alternative Ingredients To Keep In Mind

If you’re worried that the groceries you stocked up won’t be enough to get into the baking mode, here are a few alternatives you can opt for and are easily available online.

1. Eggs: If you’re short on eggs and don’t want to use up the ones you have, chia seeds which turn into a liquidy form when soaked in water can be a great replacement. Another option you could try out is mashed bananas. Both these options will give you the same consistency of eggs with added nutritional benefits.

2. Milk: Opting for toned milk that can last for months or dairy-free recipes is a great way to compensate for milk for your baking needs.

3. Sugar: If you don’t have powdered sugar at home, there’s absolutely nothing to worry about. Bring out your mixer and grind the sugar you have at home. And if you’re keen on using powdered sugar, you can avoid a trip to the grocery store and buy them online.

Recipe 1: Classic Pound Cake

Ingredients:

2 cups salted butter, room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

9 large eggs

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

How to:

Preheat the oven to 350°F and coat a pan liberally with oil for baking and set aside.

In the bowl of your stand mixer mix the butter and sugar together for 2 minutes until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs, mixing until combined.

Turn the mixer to the lowest degree and add in the flour slowly until combined evenly.

Spread the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 70-80 minutes, or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 20 minutes and take it out from the oven to cool completely.

Recipe 2: Easy Chocolate Chip Muffins

Ingredients:



2 medium eggs

125ml vegetable oil

250ml semi-skimmed milk

250g golden castor sugar

400g plain flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

100g chocolate chips

How To:

Heat oven to 200C

Line 2 muffin trays with paper muffin cases.

In a large bowl beat 2 medium eggs lightly with a handheld mixer for a minute.

Add 125ml vegetable oil and 250ml semi-skimmed milk and beat until it is combined.

Add 250g golden caster sugar and whisk until you have a smooth batter.

Add the plain flour and baking powder, then mix until just smooth.

Add the chocolate chips to the mixture.

Fill the muffin cases two-thirds full and bake for 20-25 mins until it rises and a knife inserted comes out clean.

Leave the muffins in the oven to cool for a few mins and take them out to cool completely.

3. Recipe 3: Chocolate Mug Cake

Ingredients:

3 tablespoon – Plain Flour

1 – Egg

1 1/2 tablespoon – Cocoa Powder

3 tablespoons – Powdered Sugar

2 tablespoon – Oil/Butter

1 tablespoon – Dark Chocolate

4 tablespoon – Milk

1/4th tablespoon – Vanilla Essence

Method:

Whisk an egg in a mug and to it add 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar

Whisk again till it is combined.

Add milk and 2 tablespoons of oil and mx well again.

To this mixture, add vanilla essence, plain flour, cocoa powder and baking powder.

Ensure that there are no lumps while mixing.

Finally, add dark chocolate to the mixture and place the mug in a closed pot on a medium flame for about 15 minutes.

If you have a microwave, you can heat the mug for about 10 minutes.

These recipes are sure to be a treat for your fellow quarantined roommates, friends and family, but remember to wash your hands before and after baking!

Let us know if these recipes worked for you!

