Boost Immunity! 7 Traditional Antibiotics You Must Have in Your Kitchen

As a preventive care in the times of covid-19, include foods such as ginger and clove which are natural antibiotics in your everyday diet.

With the COVID-19 Pandemic on the rise, precautionary measures such as home-quarantine and social distancing have become a necessity. Along with that, the need of the hour is to focus on including traditional foods that act as natural antibiotics into our daily diets.

It’s time to invest in our health by taking to foods that we don’t normally pay heed to. From spices to fruits, here are the top foods that are natural antibiotics and super helpful in building immunity.

1. Honey

Honey has great antibacterial properties and helps greatly when you have an infection. One of the main antibiotic components in honey is peroxide which helps fight many different kinds of bacteria. Also, it’s a great wound healer when applied topically.

2. Ginger

From treating cold and flu to helping fight nausea and vomiting, ginger is an incredible natural antibiotic. Whether you have it in your tea, smoothie or put small chunks in your curries, having a small amount of this superfood is highly recommended.

3. Clove

A favourite among grandparents, cloves were traditionally used greatly for dental problems. However, clove is also known to effectively fight bacteria such as S. aureus and E.coli.

4. Garlic

The best way to reap the benefits of garlic is to have it raw, like in salads. If that’s too much for you, try adding them to your soups and curries on a daily basis. Garlics have great preventative and curative properties and are super effective in fighting off all sorts of bacteria, viruses and infections.

5. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has antibiotic properties and is especially effective in fighting off yeast infections. The best way to have them in throwing in a few sticks into your tea everyday.

6. Vitamin C

Whether you’re a fruit lover or not, loading up on fruits with Vitamin C is the need of the hour. Fruits such as oranges and pineapples are great immunity boosters; have at least a couple of them in a week. The juice from these fruits are also great for your health.

7. Oregano

Who knew our favourite Italian seasoning was a great antibiotic superhero. Oregano is known to strengthen immunity, packs in a huge amount of antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Sprinkle them onto your salads and soups; or better yet, cook your food in oregano oil if you can lay your hands on them.

These natural, traditional antibiotic foods should be a regular part of your diet if you wish for better all-round health.

