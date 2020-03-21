3 Ways To Wash Your Jeans To Keep Them Looking Brand New!

If your favourite denim jeans are losing their colour and texture, it’s probably time to change the detergent you’re using.

There are a lot of opinions doing the rounds when it comes to washing jeans. Don’t wash it too much, wash it after every wear, hand wash it and there are even people who tell you to freeze it!

But in reality, it’s your detergent that might be causing all the damage to your favourite denims.

Here are a few ways to keep your denims good as new using an all-natural dishwash liquid.

Spot Cleaning

If it’s a small stain you got while sipping on coffee or while taking in a bite of your favourite pizza, spot cleaning is the way to go. Use a damp cloth and apply a little bit of all-natural laundry liquid and gently dab at the mark. Let it dry and repeat if necessary.

Hand Wash

If you’ve been wearing your jeans for several weeks after you first bought them, they’re now in need of a good clean. So, if you’re going to properly wash your jeans, you first need to turn them inside out, as that’s where the dirt lies. It will also limit the amount of indigo dye that fades when you introduce your denim to water.

Also, remember to use cold to lukewarm water so that your jeans don’t become loose.

Opt for a natural laundry liquid for washing your denims because unlike other detergents available in the market, the residue doesn’t remain.

Place your jeans in the water and leave it for 30 to 60 minutes. You can then repeat this process a couple of times more with fresh, clean water and, of course, add more liquid wash and leave it to dry.

Machine Wash

If you’re lazy and can’t be bothered to go through the above ordeal, throw your jeans in the washing machine—but be careful.

Turn your jeans inside out and set the machine to a low temperature and a low spin. Once the machine has completed the process, remove them immediately as leaving them in can leave residual marks.

Why Opt For An Enzyme-Based Liquid Wash?

Extracted from sugarcane, coconut and palm, this laundry liquid is made from plant-based surfactants, enzymes that are derived naturally and CMC (cellulose) – all in a citrus fragrance. These ingredients are completely natural, safe and biodegradable.

The plant-based surfactants loosen tough stains on your fabric while the CMC (cellulose) ensures that the detached dirt remains in the water, all while giving clothes a pleasant citrus fragrance.

As all the ingredients are natural and eco-friendly, they are safe for your skin and do not cause any damage to your clothes.

You can use around 30ml (6 capfuls) for a regular wash and 45ml (9 capfuls) for a heavy wash. The wastewater generated from the laundry degrades into simple components and won’t cause any harm to our water bodies.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

