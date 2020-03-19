JEE Main to CBSE Boards: Here’s a List of the Exams Postponed Due to COVID-19

Along with the CBSE and ICSE board exam, JEE Main, which was scheduled to be held between 5 to 11 April, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising in India, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has decided to direct various boards, universities and entrance exams to be postponed.

Here is a list of exams that have been rescheduled:

1. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

All examinations to be held between 19 March to 31 March 2020, now stand postponed. This comes after the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education. The school issued a statement.

“All ongoing examinations of the board for classes 10 and 12, being held in examination centers in India and abroad, and scheduled between 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (both dates inclusive), shall be rescheduled after 31st March, 2020.”

During this period even the evaluation work being carried out has been suspended until further instructions. You can click here to access the official notification.

2. Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE)

In the interest of the health and well-being of teachers and students appearing for this examination, the board has decided to postpone all ICSE (X) and ISC (XII) examinations scheduled to be conducted between 19 March to 31 March. The revised schedule will shortly be shared with all the schools and authorities concerned.

You can click here to access the notification.

3. JEE Main

JEE Main was scheduled to be held between 5 to 11 April, and since this involves students to travel from different parts of the country to the examination centers, the National testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the exam. According to the official statement.

“The JEE-Main exam has been postponed. The new date will be decided in accordance with the board exams schedule and other competitive exams to ensure there is no clash.”

Parents and students have been advised to keep checking jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates. The notification also mentions that the new dates will be communicated to candidates via the e-mail id and mobile number they had provided at the time of registration. If candidates have any further query they can call – 0120-6895200. To access the official notification, you can click here.

4. UPSSSC Junior Clerk & Assistant Exam

As per a notification dated 16 March 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) postponed the exam for the post of Junior Assistant and Clerk Exam 2016, which was scheduled to take place between March 18 to March 26.

You can access the official notification here.

5. National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

In compliance with the instructions issued by the Secretary, Department of Higher Education/School Education & Literacy, all on-going practical, on-demand examinations, and theory examination scheduled to be held between 19 March to 31 march stand postponed. The new dates and schedules will be communicated soon.

To access the official notification, click here.

6. Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)

KPSC has also decided to postpone the written examinations and interview scheduled for later this month. According to the notification, all the examinations and interviews scheduled up to 14 April have been postponed in the wake of the Corona spread. The new dates of interviews would be announced later.

You can access the official notification here.

7. MAH MCA CET 2020

The MAH MCA CET 2020 examination scheduled to be conducted on 28 March 2020 has now been rescheduled to 30 April 2020. A detailed circular will be issued shortly, according to the notice displayed on the official State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. You can click here to access the official website.

8. Exams in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to postpone all examinations that were scheduled to be held between 16 March to 31 March to another date. Furthermore, all educational institutions across the state are to remain closed until 2 April 2020.

9. ITBP Constable Recruitment Exam

More than 50,000 candidates enrolled for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recruitment exam scheduled to be held on 22 March. . The exam has now been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. If you have any queries, call at 011-24369482/24369483 during working hours (9.30 am to 6.00 pm) from Monday to Friday.

10. BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification on its official website informing candidates that the Assistant Engineer recruitment exam has been postponed. The exam was slated to be held on 21, 22, 28, and 29 March 2020. The new dates have not been communicated yet and candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates.

You can access the official notification here.

