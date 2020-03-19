Cleaning to Minimised Contact: What To Do If You’re Fighting COVID-19 at Home

Precautionary measures are the first in line for fighting coronavirus. Keeping calm, a close second.

The COVID-19 pandemic is perhaps one of the worst health crises humanity has seen in the last century. The coronavirus has posed a threat to the health of the humans worldwide while causing the global economy to crash in its wake. At a time like this, doctors, scientists and medical professionals highly recommend self-quarantine and social distancing. This seems like the only way to minimise contact with the highly contagious virus.

However, if you have somebody at home who has contracted it or those under investigation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following measures to be taken at home.

1. Clean and disinfect surfaces

While coronavirus spreads mostly through respiratory droplets, they could also be found on unclean surfaces. So, after you clean visibly dirty surfaces, make sure to disinfect them as well to kill all sorts of viable germs and bacteria.

2. Wash your hands as frequently as possible

Keeping your hands clean in the times of the coronavirus is not an option; it is a mandate. One must especially do so before and after eating, before and after cooking, after coughing or sneezing, after using the toilet, and after coming back from a public place.

3. Clean up after caring for a sick member of the family

There’s nothing better than giving the sick person a separate room and washroom. If that’s not possible, and they end up using the common toilet, disinfect the toilet seat and the faucets after they have used it. Also, if you are doing their laundry, have gloves on.

4. Refrain from touching your pets or other strays

Distance must be maintained not only with fellow humans but also animals. Make minimal contact with your pets or other strays. Wear gloves upon clearing their faecal matter. Then rinse your hands properly with soap and water.

5. For those with flu-like symptoms

If you are coughing or sneezing with or without fever, it is ideal to stay more than 1.5 metres away from others. Also, wearing a surgical mask at all times is highly recommended if you are sick. Additionally, if you absolutely must visit common areas, it is advised that you must move quickly.

To prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus, practice good hygiene and social distancing (self-isolation)!

