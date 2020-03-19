Get Inspired! 5 Must-Read Books To Create a Non-Toxic, Sustainable Home

Everything from our cleaners to our cosmetics are laden with toxic chemicals. Knowing about them is the first step to a sustainable life.

Step one to having a sustainable and non-toxic home is learning about what causes it in the first place. Once you have a clear understanding of the chemicals that lurk in your everyday cleaners or the harmful fumes that paints and varnishes give off, you will be in a better place to make well-informed and sustainable choices.

Here are some books that give an in-depth insight into the subject, while helping you choose what’s best for you, your children and pets, and the planet.

1. Green Goes with Everything: Simple Steps to a Healthier Life and a Cleaner Planet

Sloan Barnett’s book gives us a clear insight into the ways our homes are making us sick by exposing the toxic truth behind the everyday household products–from fragrant laundry detergents to the latest lipsticks. She explains how these seemingly benign products can harm us, offering alternatives to make our homes into the safe sanctuaries we need them to be.

2. Less Toxic Living: How to Reduce Your Everyday Exposure to Toxic Chemicals—An Introduction For Families

This book by Kirsten McCulloch is a helpful guide to limiting your family’s exposure to dangerous chemicals through cleaning products, food, cosmetics and plastics.

Based on scientific research, the book gives you the information you need to make informed choices on your food purchases to the basics of non-toxic cleaning and how to do it economically and effectively.

3. Better Basics for the Home: Simple Solutions for Less Toxic Living

Annie Berthold-Bond’s book focuses on the startling contamination of chemicals in our homes–from hair sprays and floor cleaners to plastic shower curtains. The book lists a few eco-friendly staples to clean our houses, wash our hair, clean out the pet’s bed of fleas, as well as many other things.

4. The Organically Clean Home: 150 Everyday Organic Cleaning Products You Can Make Yourself–The Natural, Chemical-Free Way

If you’re looking to take the non-toxic route to get all your surfaces sparkling, read this book by Becky Rapinchuk. From citrus foaming hand soap to lemon and clove hardwood floor cleaner, the book guides you through making these everyday necessities without spending a fortune.

5. Detox Your Home: A Guide to Removing Toxins from Your Life and Bringing Health into Your Home

Christine Dimmick’s book takes a deep dive into the toxins found in our homes, and how you can limit your exposure to them and take control of your health. The book addresses issues from clothing to food to cleaning products and unveils what manufacturers don’t.

If you’ve been feeling out of whack at home and can’t seem to figure out the cause, start by looking at how toxic your daily-use household products are. You’ll be inspired to make choices for a sustainable home.

