National Eligibility Test (NTA) begins registration For UGC NET 2020: Exam Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply, and all you need to know.

The National Eligibility Test (NTA) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for various open positions. It is an online exam held throughout the country.

Registration began on 16 March 2020 and candidates will be able to apply for it until 16 April 2020.

What is UGC-NET exam?

Held bi-annually in June and December, this examination is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of the UGC. Candidates who wish to pursue higher-order research in University departments/Institutes of National Importance/National Laboratories and Institutes of CSIR in various fields of Science and Technology can appear for this examination. Those who qualify are awarded a Joint Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship.

Important Dates:

Online Application and Registration Date – 16 March to 16 April 2020 (until 11.50 p.m.)

Corrections to the registration form, if any – 18 April to 24 April

Admit cards – 15 May 2020

Exam date – 15 June to 20 June 2020

Result Announcement – 5 July 2020

Eligibility criteria:

The candidate must be an Indian citizen;

Should have scored at least 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories) in their Post Graduation or equivalent from any recognised university;

Final-year students are also eligible to appear in the exam;

Candidates who are appearing for their exam will be considered for award of JRF or professorship only after they pass their qualifying exam with minimum marks;

PhD degree holders whose post-graduation exam was completed before 19 September 1991 (irrespective of the date of declaration of result) are provided with an additional relaxation of 5 per cent in minimum marks requirement;

Candidates applying for the Assistant Professorship have no age limit;

Candidates applying for the ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ have an upper limit of 30-years as on 1 June 1 2020;

Candidates belonging to the reserved category have age relaxation norms;

Things to note:

Candidates will need to upload a photograph of size 10 kb to 200 kb only.

Candidates also need to upload a signature copy of size 4 kb to 30 kb only.

Once the photograph and signature copy are uploaded, candidates will be directed to the payment page.

The application fee can be paid through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM/.

General category candidates need to pay Rs 1.000, OBC and EWS candidates Rs 500, and SC/ST/ Transgender candidates pay Rs 250/.

One candidate is allowed to submit only one registration form.

How to apply

Log on to the official UGC NET website here. You will find a tab that reads – ‘Fill Application Form UGC-NET June 2020’. Click on that to be redirected here. Fill out all the particulars in the registration form and ensure that you mention a valid mobile number and e-mail id. Make a note of the application number, you will need it for all future correspondence. Do go through the ‘Information Bulletin’ carefully before you start filling the form. For any other query, visit the official website.

