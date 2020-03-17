Summer’s Here: Natural Products You Need to Beat Pollution & UV Rays

From rose & hibiscus face packs to tea tree skin repair serums, the ingredients of these products ensure you have summer-ready skin!

Summers are here. And so are the skin problems that arise due to excessive sweating and humidity. So, what do we do? We adapt our skincare regime to the demands of the season. From face packs that you can apply every once a week to face serums that can be applied twice a day, here are some of the skincare essentials that you need to stock up on for healthy, glowing skin, to fight the sun and the pollution.

Rose and Hibiscus Glow Face Pack

This one’s an utterly indulgent face pack made up of rose and hibiscus extracts along with soothing some aloe vera. Slap it on for ten minutes on days when you feel your skin could use some extra nourishment. Additionally, it also helps gently clean out the dirt and pollutants deposited into the pores of your skin gently, leaving you with a glowing complexion.

Natural Exfoliating Facial Cleaner To Fight Pollution

After a long day out, there could be nothing better than this natural exfoliating face cleanser to rid your skin of the dust, grime and pollutants. Made using magical herbs like mint oil, apricot seed powder and flaxseed, this non-toxic face wash also helps reduce blemishes and effectively fight acne.

Hemp and Shea Butter Natural Handmade Soap

Made with ingredients such as hemp oil, coconut oil and tea tree oil, this handmade, all-natural soap is replete with Vitamin A and E that protects the skin from harmful UV radiations and pollution. You could introduce it into your morning skincare regime and reap its benefits all through the day. It also contains naturally occurring antibacterial compounds that help to fight germs and bacteria and anti-inflammatory properties.

Turmeric Sandalwood Face Cream

Going to bed with a good night cream is essential especially if you’re running outdoors all day. Made with the goodness of natural turmeric and sandalwood, this cream is highly recommended for all skin types. It not only reduces dark spots and acne but also restores the skin’s natural oil balance lost during the day.

Ayurvedic Tea Tree Skin Repair Serum

Once you’ve cleansed your face at night, just dab on a little of this face serum and leave it on. It is known to penetrate deep into the skin, disinfect the pores, and dry out the blackheads and whiteheads. Tea tree is essentially great for sebum reduction, protecting the skin from breaking out, while the aloe vera in this serum has great soothing properties. You can also use it under make-up for extra coverage.

Along with all the external care, remember to drink loads of water and hydrate well!

Also Read: Suffering From Rashes, 28-YO Auditor Quits Job To Create All-Natural Skincare Line

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.