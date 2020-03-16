I Tried Sulphate-Free Shampoo Butter For Two Weeks And Here’s What I Found!

“She said I only had to use a coin-sized amount of shampoo butter, but I wasn’t sure if that would work for my hair.”

All my life I’ve used sulphate-based shampoos that are so easily available in the market. I was so blinded by the ads of models flaunting their silky and shiny hair, little did I know that sulphate free shampoos could bring back the original soft texture of my hair.

So one of the first few steps I took when I switched to a sustainable lifestyle was to switch my shampoo to a sulphate free one.

I decided to try out this mint eucalyptus shampoo butter from Rustic Art. This shampoo butter consists of coconut oil, almond oil, sesame seed oil, kokum butter, calendula oil and other essential oils.

Since I had no clue how to use a shampoo butter, I asked for some expert advice from Surabhi Jaju, the Director of Rustic Art. Before I started using the shampoo I told her about my hair type and the hair care routines that I was currently following. Since I had dry hair and would use coconut oil before washing my hair, she recommended that I use a coin-sized amount of shampoo butter and simply lather it on to my hair while washing.

I was a little doubtful if that much amount would be enough but to my surprise it lathered up really well.

Because of my frizzy and dry hair, I followed it up with a sulphate-free conditioner. I’ve heard that a lot of people opt for Apple Cider Vinegar as an alternative to conditioners when using sulphate-free shampoos.

After the first wash, my hair was visibly softer than before but it was also quite dry.

When I asked Surabhi about this she said it was quite common for the hair to dry up because it needs time to adapt to shampoos free of sulphates.

So I kept washing my hair for the next two weeks and saw the texture of my hair become a lot smoother. It only took about 5 washes for this change to happen so I was quite thrilled.

My roommate who has mildly oily hair also tried the shampoo butter only took about two washes to see the change.

The best part about using this shampoo butter was that it required very less water to rinse off and is safe for coloured and treated hair. It cleansed, hydrated and moisturised my scalp in a way that I had never felt with any of the other shampoos that I have tried before.

What’s The Verdict?

I’ve realised that getting the existing chemicals out of your hair takes a long time. So when you’re opting for a sulphate-free shampoo butter, you must be patient until your hair naturally revives its texture. I have only had 5 washes so far but the change that I saw in my hair was for the better. But what I loved the most about these shampoo butter is that it is travel-friendly and doesn’t use up a lot of water like regular shampoos.

