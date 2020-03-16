85 Vacancies Announced by UPSC: How to Apply, Eligibility & Exemptions

Check out the entire list of vacancies along with the last date for submission. #BulletinBoard #UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online recruitment applications for 85 vacancies in various posts in different departments of the government.

Most of the vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer in varied sectors, but there are vacancies for Archaeological Chemist, Assistant Director, Assistant Employment Officer, Assistant Surveyor etc. as well. Each post has different eligibility criteria.

The last date to fill the online application is 2 April, and the final date for submission of application fee is 3 April.

Here is the list of available vacancies along with their specific eligibility criteria:

1. Chief Design Engineer at National Sugar Institute, Kanpur Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

No. of vacancies – 1

Educational Qualification – Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised University or Institute or Associate Membership of the Institution of Engineers (Mechanical Engineering).

Experience – Twelve years’ experience of research work or practical experience in the field of Sugar Industries.

Desirable : a) Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering, b) Three years’ teaching experience in Sugar and Allied Industries, c) Published research papers pertaining to Design of Sugar Machineries.

Age – 50 years

The post is suitable for Physically Challenged person viz. Locomotor Disability including Cerebral Palsy/ Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims/ Muscular Dystrophy with disability.

Physically Challenged Click here for further details.

2. Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist at Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture

No. of vacancies – 2

Eligibility – Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry plus three years experience in the use of Analytical Instruments or Methods of Analysis of Organic or Inorganic Materials OR Masters’ degree in Chemistry and one year experience in the use of Analytical Instruments or Methods of Analysis of Organic or Inorganic Materials.

Desirable : One year's experience in the application of chemistry in heritage conservation.

Age – 35 years

The post is suitable for Physically Challenged person

Physically Challenged Click here for more details.

3. Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Armament (Instruments)] at Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

No. of vacancies – 2

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Science in Physics/ Electronics/ Physics (with Electronics) OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in any one of the disciplines – Mechanical, Electronics, Electronics and Electrical, Electronics and Telecommunication, Computer Science or Instrumentation and Control.

Experience: Two years of practical experience in Production or Development or Quality Assurance in the fields of Mechanical/ Electronics/ Electronics and Electrical/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation and Control

Age – 30 years

The post is suitable for Physically Challenged person

Physically Challenged Click here for more details.

4. Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Small Arms], Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

No. of vacancies – 5 (SC-01, OBC-01, UR-03)

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Physics OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical.

Experience: Two years of practical experience in Production or Development OR Quality Assurance in the fields of Mechanical Engineering from any recognised organisation or undertaking.

Age – 30 years

The post is suitable for Physically Challenged person

Physically Challenged Click here for further details

5. Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Chemistry)] at Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

No. of vacancies – 5

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Chemistry (Inorganic) / Chemistry (Organic) / Microbiology OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Pharmaceuticals or Chemical or Petrochemicals.

Experience: Two years of practical experience in Production or Development OR Quality Assurance in the field of Drugs and Pharmaceuticals or Chemical, or Petroleum products or Paints Technology or Biotechnology from a recognised organisation or undertaking.

Age – 30 years

The post is suitable for Physically Challenged person

Physically Challenged Click here for more information

6. Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Gentex)] at Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

No. of vacancies – 30 (SC-02, ST-01, OBC-08, UR-19)

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Physics / Chemistry (Inorganic) / Chemistry (Organic) OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical / Electrical / Metallurgy / Textile and Clothing / Textile Technology / Plastic Technology / Polymer Technology / Ceramics Technology

Experience: Two years of practical experience in Production or Development or Quality Assurance in the fields of Mechanical Engineering / Textile and Clothing / Garment Designing / Textile Processing / Metallurgy / Plastic or Polymer or Ceramics or Production Engineering.

Age – 30 years

Two vacancies are reserved for Physically Challenged individuals.

Physically Challenged Click here for more details.

7. Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Vehicle] at Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

No. of vacancies – 12 (SC-01, OBC-02, UR-09)

Educational Qualification – B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering

Experience: Two years of practical experience in quality assurance in Mechanical Engineering (Manufacture and quality assurance of various automotive systems /Assembly /Components) OR Automobile Engineering (Manufacture/Assembly and quality assurance of automobile systems and emphasis on performance Engineering of Vehicles)

Age – 30 years

The post is suitable for Physically Challenged individuals.

Physically Challenged Click here to know more

8. Assistant Veterinary Officer at National Zoological Park, New Delhi, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

No. of vacancies – 1

Educational Qualification – Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry

Experience: Three years of experience in handling and treatment of wild

animals and birds in captivity.

Age – 35 years

Click here for more information

9. Assistant Director (Official Language) at Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment

No. of vacancies – 13 (SC-02, OBC-04, EWS-01, UR-06)

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Hindi / English (Read more details here for eligible combination of subjects)

Experience: Click here to know the details specified in the official notification

Desirable : The candidate has studied one of the languages other than Hindi included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution at 10th level.

Age – 35 years

The post is suitable for Physically Challenged individuals.

Physically Challenged Click here for further details

10. Assistant Employment Officer at National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment

No. of vacancies – 2 (OBC-01, UR -01)

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Social Welfare / Labour Welfare / Social Work / Sociology / Economics / Statistics / Psychology / Commerce / Education

Desirable : (i) Knowledge of Local Language (Telugu/Tamil) (ii) Experience in matters pertaining to Employment Exchange Policy and Procedure or Collection of Employment Market Information or Vocational Guidance, Employment Counselling and Placement of Personnel or Collection, Analysis and Interpretation of Socio-Economic Data.

Age – 30 years

The post is suitable for Physically Challenged individuals.

Physically Challenged Click here for more information

11. Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission

No. of vacancies – 1 (OBC-01)

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree Master’s degree or equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in History / Sociology / Economics / Political Science / Public Administration / Geography / Law

Experience: Five years’ post-qualification experience in teaching at degree level / Research / Preparation of teaching-learning material / Curriculum development / educational testing / Examination reforms / Development and administration of online examination.

Age – 43 years

The post is suitable for Physically Challenged individuals.

Physically Challenged For more details, click here

12. Assistant Engineer (Civil) / Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil) at Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, Government of NCT of Delhi

No. of vacancies – 9 (SC-01, ST-01, EWS-02, UR -05)

Educational Qualification – Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience: Two years of professional experience.

Age – 30 years

The post is suitable for Physically Challenged individuals.

Physically Challenged Click here for more details.

13. Deputy Director (Plg./Stat.) at Department of Planning, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

No. of vacancies – 2

Educational Qualification – Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics OR Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Mathematics / Commerce (with Statistics / Quantitative Method / Techniques or Costing & Statistics / Basic Statistics / Business Statistics / Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subject/papers in Post Graduation/Graduation level)

OR Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Mathematics / Commerce (with Statistics / Quantitative Method / Techniques or Costing & Statistics / Basic Statistics / Business Statistics / Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subject/papers in Post Graduation/Graduation level) Experience: : Five years’ experience of Statistical / Planning work investigation / Research

Age – 40 years

One vacancy is reserved for Physically Challenged individual.

Physically Challenged To know more, click here .

Things to know:

Eligible candidates can apply through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in

The official notification can be accessed here .

Only online application forms will be accepted.

Last date for submission of online application – 02 April 2020

Last date for printing of submitted online application – 03 April 2020

More details about exemption and other requisites can be found here

Application Fee

General (UR) candidates: Rs 25

SC/ST/PH/Women candidates: Exempted

Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs. 25/- either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using Visa / Mastercard credit/debit card.

application fee Fee once paid shall not be refunded.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Featured Image credits: https://mponline.org.in/

