FSSAI Announces Internship For Students: How to Apply, Eligibility, Important Dates

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications from eligible students for its internship scheme for the month of April 2020.

Interested applicants can apply online for the April 2020 internship program. During this stint, students will be provided with an opportunity to learn and understand the workings of the FSSAI through a well-designed training plan.

Who is Eligible to Apply?

• Students who are pursuing a regular postgraduate degree or diploma or higher degree from a recognised university/institute within India or abroad in one of the following fields:

a. Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Veterinary Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Food Technology, Microbiology or any other related field.

b. Business administration and management including policy regulation and related fields

c. Media and communications

• Students in their third and fourth year of Bachelor’s programme in food technology or related fields are also eligible to apply for the internship.

Things To Note:

1. The internship will be offered at various time periods through the year.

2. Internships will be for a duration of six weeks which can be extended to a maximum of six months.

3. Interns are required to bring their own laptop to work.

4. FSSAI will provide internet connection and a work space for the interns.

5. Students will have to make their own travel and accommodation arrangements.

6. Students can be deputed to any of the following places for the internship – Delhi, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata.

7. Stipend to be given to 10 best performing interns on a quarterly basis. The students will be judged on the basis of their attendance, participation, and an assessment by officers.

8. Students will be awarded a certificate upon the successful completion of the internship.

Important Dates

Application process begins – 9 March 2020

Last date for submission of application – 20 March 2020

Announcement of shortlisted candidates – 27 March 2020

Date of joining – 1 April 2020

How to Apply?

• Students who wish to apply for the internship can do so by logging into the official FSSAI website here

• Click on the link which says ‘Apply Online’ and you will be redirected to this page here

• Once here, fill out all the details, which includes personal details, educational qualification, and questions on the kind of projects you have undertaken so far

• Students will have to upload a recent photograph and their resume before clicking on ‘Submit’

For more details you can click here, to access the circular issued by FSSAI.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

