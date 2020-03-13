UPSC CSE 2020: Form Withdrawal Introduced for the First Time; How To Do It

This is the first time that the UPSC is extending this facility to candidates appearing for the Civil Service Examination (CSE). This facility to withdraw the application was first introduced in the Combined Engineering Services exam in 2019.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the link for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 form withdrawal. Candidates who wish to withdraw their registration from the examination can do so between 12 March 2020 to 18 March 2020 till 6.00 PM.

Details to note:

You will need the registration id and the mobile number that you provided in the application form

An OTP will be sent to the registered email id and the mobile number to proceed with the withdrawal. It will be valid for only 30 mins.

You can request to generate OTP for withdrawal of application only till 5.30 PM on 18 March 2020.

If the candidate has filled more than one application form, they must use the one with the latest registration id

Once the application is accepted, the candidate must print the authenticated receipt

The fee paid by candidate at the time of filling the registration form will not be refunded

Once the candidate decides to withdraw the application, it cannot be revived at a later stage, under any circumstances.

Candidates to make note of the following

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully before filling up the request for withdrawal of application.

You can click here to find the instruction sheet.

Candidates who wish to withdraw from appearing for the examination must ensure that they fill out the application form in full. Incomplete applications will not be entertained.

Upon the successful submission of the withdrawal application, an auto-generated email and SMS will be sent on candidate’s registered email-id and mobile respectively.

If by any chance the candidate did not apply for a withdrawal, then they should reach out via email upscsoap@nic.in, to the Commission at the earliest.

